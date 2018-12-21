AFCON U-17: Uganda drawn alongside giants Nigeria, hosts Tanzania

Uganda U-17 team will face hosts Tanzania, Nigeria and Angola in group A of the 2019 Total U-17 Africa Cup of Nations due in April

AFCON U-17 Championship:

14th – 28th April 2019

Dar es Salaam – Tanzania

Uganda National U-17 team, The Cubs will face African giants Nigeria, hosts Tanzania and Southern Africa country Angola in group A of the AFCON U-17 championship due next year, between 14th to 28th April 2019.

This followed the draw for the tournament which took place on Thursday, 20 December 2018 at Mlimani City Conference Centre Dar Es Salaam.

Group B is arguably dubbed the group of death with Guinea, Cameroon, Morocco and Senegal.

CAF Executive Committee member Moses Magogo, also Uganda’s F.A boss represented the CAF President Ahmad Ahmad at the draws.

Moses Magogo (third from right) attended the 2019 AFCON U-17 draws in Tanzania

The final tournament will be held from 14-28 April 2019 in Dar es Salaam with the semi-finalists qualifying to represent the continent at the FIFA U-17 World Cup Peru 2019.



We shall prepare well enough to get the best results. I trust my team has been looking forward to the draw. The fans in Tanzania will be out to enjoy another brand of great football from the Champions Uganda as they face Angola and Nigeria. We know Tanzania will be seeking revenge against my boys on the pitch but we know how to handle such situations that come with pressure Peter Onen, Uganda National U-17 Head coach

Uganda Cubs qualified after winning the East African regional championship qualifier held in Tanzania.

The team is coached by Peter Onen, also the head coach at Uganda Premier League side BUL Football Club.

Hamza Lutalo is Onen’s assistant with FUFA youth development officer Bashir Mutyaba, the team manager.

This will be Uganda’s first time appearance at the U-17 AFCON finals.