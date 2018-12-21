Entebbe wins 2018 Medical Research Council sports gala



PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE

2018 Medical Research Council sports gala:

Winners: Entebbe (80 Points)

1st Runners up: Mengo (70 Points)

2nd Runners up: Kyamuliibwa (65 Points)

3rd Runners up: Masaka (64 Points)

Thursday, 20th December 2018 was a special day at Medical Research Council (MRC) Uganda Chapter dedicated to nothing but sports and merry-making.

Breaking off the hectic work routine from continuous research methodology and the hitherto demanding laboratory tests, this was a day to engage in sports at the spacious Entebbe Cricket oval, popularly known as Kakeeka play grounds.

Close to 150 members of MRC Uganda, an internationally recognized center of excellence for research on HIV infection and related diseases gathered together for a common social cause of sports as well as the end of the staff party.

This was during a day-long championship where members braved the day’s rainy conditions to participate in a number of sporting disciplines as football, netball, volleyball, badminton, athletics, sack racing as well as the board games – chess and ludo.

By the close of business, Entebbe had toppled the other three centers (Masaka, Mengo and Kyamuliibwa) to win the sports gala and smile home with the overall trophy.

Volleyball action during the 2018 MRC sports gala at Entebbe Cricket Oval, Kakeeka in Entebbe. PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE

Entebbe championed this cause with a whopping 80 points, 10 ahead of Mengo.

Kyamuliibwa branch garnered 65 points to finish third overall and Masaka finished last with 64 points.

Entebbe won the football title, finishing unbeaten in all the three games to end with a maximum 9 points.

They recorded 1-0 identical victories over Masaka and Kyamuliibwa before out-muscling Mengo 2-1 in a decider of sorts that was disrupted by the afternoon downpour over the Lake Victoria surrounding sports facility.

Masaka finished unbeaten to win the Netball gold with three wins of three (to amass a total of six points), ahead of Entebbe (four) and Kyamuliibwa (two).

Mengo who also forfeited their last game failed to win a single game.

Mengo took the volleyball top honours with 7 points, ahead of Masaka (6), Entebbe (3) and Kyamuliibwa’s one.

The interesting sack race thrilled many. PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE

Individual top performers:

The Kyamuliibwa duo of Alex Karabalinda and Joanitah Nanono scooped gold in badminton.

Entebbe’s Harriet Nambejja and Lazaro Mujumbuzi finished second to take silver medals.

Nelson Isabane and Fred Were excelled as joint top scorers in football with two goals apiece to their name tags.

Masaka’s Dorren Asion attempts to shoot during their game against Entebbe.

Dorren Asio was top scorer in netball and Ritah Nabunje the Most Valuable player (MVP).

Paul Talent, Ritah Nabunje, Nixon Obong and Irene Tenda excelled in the 100M race.

Rajab Lukwago and John Kateregga were the senior management members who performed well in the athletics event.

Aisha and Pelegihno won the enticing and thrilling sack race.

Football action during the MRC Staff sports gala at Entebbe Cricket Oval. PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE

Meanwhile, in the annual director’s awards, Salong John Kateregga won excellence award with £200 cash prize.

Mutasa Nassimu was the best with the rising star accolade (with also £200 cash reward). Solomon Wasswa was named the best team player ahead of Steven Musemeza.

Wasswa smiled home with £200 and Musemeza got £100.

Gaviira, Richard Edwin Sanya and Abubakar Swaibu Lule excelled in the best publisher catergory.

This was the third time that Medical Research Council (MRC) Uganda was organizing such a sports gala.

The Director of MRC Uganda / UVRI and LSHTH Professor Pontiano Kaleebu graced the event.