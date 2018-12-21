FUFA Big League: Debutants Kiboga Young, Proline hold firm grip with routine wins | Rwenzori Group

Newly promoted FUFA Big League entity Kiboga Young FC and Proline Football Clubare two Rwenzori group sides yet to lose any game this term.

Match Day 8 Results:

Rwenzori Group:

Kiboga Young 4-0 Kireka United

Bumate United 0-3 Proline

Kabale Sharp 0-1 Kitara

Kansai Plascon 2-1 Ntinda United

Elgon Group:

Entebbe FC 2-0 Kataka

UPDF 2-1 Kyetume

Light S.S.S 0-0 Wakiso Giants

Newly promoted FUFA Big League entity Kiboga Young Football Club continues to send shock waves down the spines of the opposition with amazing performances home away.

Felix Kawooya Ssekabuzza’s coached side recorded yet another victory in their debut season, winning 4-0 over Kireka United at their Bamusussuta school play ground.

Kiboga Young’s goals were scored by Fidel Muhwezi (two), Brian Mugume and former Kitara, Kisubi-cum Masavu striker Peter Lomolo.

Shafiq Bisaso’s Proline, like Kiboga Young also remain unbeaten in as many games.

Proline overcame Bumate United 3-0 at the Christ High School play ground away in Bundibungyo.

Arnold Sserunjogi, Hakim Kiwanuka and Uganda U23-Cranes defender Mustafa Mujuzi scored the goals for the yellow and blue stripped side.

Away in Kabale, Kitara with Edward Golola handling his second game won1-0 win over Kabale Sharp at the Municipal Stadium.

Former URA, SC Villa and Nyamityobora defender Musa Docca scored the lone goal for Kitara.

Henry Kitegennyi and Robert Ssentongo Junior helped Kansai Placon win over visiting Ntinda United at the Bishops S.S play ground in Mukono.

Meanwhile, in the Elgon group, Entebbe Football Club won their first game in the 2018/19 FUFA Big League, condeming visiting Kataka from Mbale 2-0 at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku.

Left footed winger Brunno Sserunkuma and the diminutive forward Rashid ‘Kudra’ Matovu scored two first half goals for Allan Kabonge’s side.

Steven Bogere’s UPDF nailed visiting Kyetume, of Alex Isabirye 2-1 at the Bombo Military Stadium.

Big talking Wakiso Giants failed to win away at Light S.S.S during the goal-less stalemate.

The FUFA Big League returns next week with a number of games lined up for match day nine.

These games will be played on Thursday, 28th December 2018 across the country.

For starters, three clubs shall be promoted to the top tier division – Uganda Premier league at the end of the 2018/19 FUFA Big League season.

Next Games:

Thursday, 28th December 2018:

Elgon Group:

Jinja Municipal Council Hippos Vs Amuka Bright Stars – Kakindu Stadium, Jinja

Bukedea Town Council Vs Entebbe – Emokori play ground, Bukedea

Kyetume Vs Light S.S – Nakisunga play ground, Mukono

Wakiso Giants Vs Nebbi Central – Kyabazinga Stadium, Bugembe

Rwenzori Group:

Kira United Vs Water – Nelson Mandela National Stadium, Namboole

Ntinda United Vs Kabale Sharp – Muteesa II Wankulukuku Stadium, Kabowa – Kampala

Dove FC Vs Bumate United – Katushabe Play ground, Masindi

Kireka United Vs Kansai Plascon – Namboole

Proline Vs Kiboga Young – Star Times Stadium, Lugogo

Sunday, 30th December 2018:

Kyetume Vs Doves All Stars – Bishops S.S play ground, Mukono