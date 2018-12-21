FUFA Big League: Kabonge’s Entebbe attains first win of the season|Elgon Group

Entebbe Football Club won their first game of the season, overcoming visiting Kataka from Mbale 2-0 at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium on Thursday

FUFA Big League 2018/19

Match Day 8 Results:

Elgon Group:

Entebbe FC 2-0 Kataka

UPDF 2-1 Kyetume

Doves All Stars Vs JMC Hippos

Light S.S.S 0-0 Wakiso Giants

Rwenzori Group:

Kiboga Young 4-0 Kireka United

Bumate United 0-3 Proline

Kabale Sharp 0-1 Kitara

Kansai Plascon 2-1 Ntinda United

Entebbe Football Club finally won their first game in the 2018/19 FUFA Big League, with a 2-0 home win over visiting Kataka at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium on Thursday.

Left footed winger Brunno Sserunkuma and the stocky forward Rashid ‘Kudra’ Matovu scored two first half goals for the side funded by former FUFA treasurer, Anthony Kimuli.

Sserunkuma, a former player at Aurum Roses and Nairobi City Stars was fouled as Matovu stood up and converted the resultant kick from the penalty spot for the first goal on the evening.

This was Matovu’s second goal in quick succession after heading Entebbe’s goal against Jinja Municipal Council in their 1-all draw at Kakindu Stadium last week.

Man of the match Sserunkuma headed home the second goal off Henry Ssentale’s inviting free-kick on the right.

Coached by Allan Kabonge, a tactician well known for guiding clubs to the top tier clubs, Entebbe FC had not tasted victory in as many as seven games.

Allan Kabonge (extreme left) on the Entebbe technical bench. Entebbe won 2-0 at home. Photo: David Isabirye

Kabonge has since vowed to build upon the attained maximum points as a foundation to future games.

This is just the start. I am happy that the players followed the instructions to the dot and played to their best. We shall build onto this win which we had waited and worked for in a long time. The best is yet to come. I remain the football Messiah Allan Kabonge Kivewala, Entebbe FC Head coach

In other Elgon group matches, high flying Wakiso Giants, coached by Ibrahim Kirya were held to a non-scoring stalemate by newly promoted Light Secondary School.

Action from Light S.S -Wakiso Giants’ barren draw . Photo: Mugabi Arts

Despite the slip, Wakiso Giants remain unbeaten for the first half of the season.

Steven Bogere’s UPDF gunned down visiting Kyetume, of Alex Isabirye 2-1 at the Bombo Military Stadium.

In the Rwenzori group duels, new comers Kiboga Young continue with their great run on the debut season.

Kiboga Young smiled to an emphatic 4-0 home victory over Kireka United at the Bamusussuta school play ground.

Fidel Muhwezi led the scoring business with a brace. Brian Mugume and former Entebbe forward Peter Lomolo added the two other goals to extend their unbeaten run.

At Christ High School play ground away in Bundibungyo, visiting Proline Football Club, a side coached by Shafiq Bisaso won 3-0 over a hap-less entity, Bumate United.

Proline’s goals were netted by Arnold Sserunjogi, Hakim Kiwanuka and Uganda U23-Cranes defender Mustafa Mujuzi.

It was all smiles in the Kitara FC camp, with new coach Edward Golola in particular for their 1-0 win over Kabale Sharp at the Municipal Stadium in Kabale Municipality.

Former URA, SC Villa and Nyamityobora rock solid defender Musa Docca scored the lone goal for Kitara.

Strikers Henry Kitegennyi and Robert Ssentongo Junior were also on target as Kansai Placon defeated on-colour Ntinda United at the Bishops S.S play ground in Mukono.

The Nebbi Central – Bukedea Town Council duel that was supposed to be played at the Nebbi play ground was postponed to a future date.

Meanwhile, the FUFA Big League returns next week with a number of games for match day nine that will be played on Thursday, 28th December 2018 across the country.

For starters, three clubs shall be promoted to the top tier division – Uganda Premier league at the end of the 2018/19 FUFA Big League season.

Next Games:

Thursday, 28th December 2018:

Elgon Group:

Jinja Municipal Council Hippos Vs Amuka Bright Stars – Kakindu Stadium, Jinja

Bukedea Town Council Vs Entebbe – Emokori play ground, Bukedea

Kyetume Vs Light S.S – Nakisunga play ground, Mukono

Wakiso Giants Vs Nebbi Central – Kyabazinga Stadium, Bugembe

Rwenzori Group:

Kira United Vs Water – Nelson Mandela National Stadium, Namboole

Ntinda United Vs Kabale Sharp – Muteesa II Wankulukuku Stadium, Kabowa – Kampala

Dove FC Vs Bumate United – Katushabe Play ground, Masindi

Kireka United Vs Kansai Plascon – Namboole

Proline Vs Kiboga Young – Star Times Stadium, Lugogo

Sunday, 30th December 2018:

Kyetume Vs Doves All Stars – Bishops S.S play ground, Mukono