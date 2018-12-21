Junior Silverbacks, Gazelles to compete at iHoops U-18 tourney

iHoops Basketball Academy has been conducting clinics for kids under eighteen during school holidays over the past four years.

However, the Academy – started by City Oilers duo of Jimmy Enabu and Ben Komakech – had not organised a tournament for the kids outside their training camp schedule.

The team at iHoops decided organise a tourney outside of the training camp and it’s scheduled to take place this weekend (December 22-23) at Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

The ‘Hoop it Up Basketball’ tournament as it’s known has attracted ten boys teams and three girls teams. National U18 sides will take part in the two-day tournament.

“We are having this tournament to basically identify talent and also create a level of competition among the kids.

“We want to give room to the players to interact and also build a strong partner foundation with the different basketball academies in Uganda in growing the game of Basketball,” says Vicky Ntale, one of the organisers.

Meanwhile, the iHoops annual camp will run from January 14-18, 2019 .

Boys

Silverbacks SSD Pandas JKL Sports Academy iHoops Bullets 256 Rez Life Rising Stars Eclipse Amazon Rehabs

Girls

Jkl Sports Academy Gazelles iHoops

U-12