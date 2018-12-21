November FIFA Rankings: Uganda, other CECAFA members remain static

Uganda Cranes will wind up the year 2018 in the 75th place on the FIFA World Rankings following the release of the November month rankings by the global footballing body on Thursday | © JOHN BATANUDDE

Uganda will wind up the year 2018 ranked 75th on the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) rankings leader-board.

This follows the month of November rankings released on 20th November 2018.

Uganda stays put on 75th with 1320 Points, well ahead of the CECAFA pack.

Kenya is 105th, Sudan (127), Rwanda (137), Tanzania (138), Burundi (139), Ethiopia (151), South Sudan (164), Djibouti (197) whilst the horn of Africa nations Eritrea share a joint 204th placing.

It was a month of inactive football action across the world with only Malaysia and Vietnam in action (four games each).

The top 100, in fact, is almost entirely unaltered bar for a single-place swapping of positions between Oman (82nd, up 1) and Zambia (83rd, down 1).

Highest and Lowest movers:

Guyana improved by 3 ranks with 8 points as Barbados slipped three ranks with a decrease of 7 points.

There were also modest rises for the likes of Zimbabwe (114th, up 1), Sierra Leone (115th, up 1), Kazakhstan (119th, up 1), Guinea-Bissau (120th, up 1), Indonesia (159th, up 1), Belize (160th, up 1) and Nepal (161st, up 1.).

Belgium will begin 2019 at the top of the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, having preserved their single-point lead over France at the table’s summit and emerged as the Ranking’s ‘Team of the Year’.

The next FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking will be published on 7 February 2019.

Selected Countries:

Belgium – 1 (1727 Points)

Senegal – 23 (1505 Points)

Tunisia – 26 (1497)

Morocco – 40 (1440)

Nigeria – 44 (1427)

DR Congo – 49 (1420)

Ghana – 51 (1412)

Cameroon – 55 (1394)

Uganda – 75 (1320 Points)

Kenya -105 (1210 Points)

Sudan -127 (1120 Points)

Rwanda -137 (1094 Points)

Tanzania -138 (1087 Points)

Burundi -139 (1085 Points)

Ethiopia -151 (1049 Points)

South Sudan -164 (994 Points)

Djibouti -197(896 Points)

Eritrea -204 (868 Points)

Somalia -204 (868 Points)