Real Star Awards: SC Villa striker Mutanda, KCCA manager Mutebi headline November’s best

Bashir Mutanda, the on form SC Villa striker was named the best footballer in the month of November 2018 for the real stars sports awards

Real Star Sports Awards 2018:

Month of December’s Best:

Best Footballer: Bashir Mutanda (Sports Club Villa)

Best Football coach: Mike Hilary Mutebi

Best Rugby player: Joseph Oyet (Rugby)

Best Netball player: Stellah Oyella (Prisons)

The second Real Star sports monthly awards were held on Thursday at Khalifa Executive Suites in Bugolobi, Kampala.

On form Sports Club Villa striker Bashir Mutanda took home the best footballer of the month accolade.

Mutanda, current scorer of the Uganda Premier League with 9 goals was selected ahead of URA goalkeeper James Alitho and Police’s Juma Balinya.

The burly sharp shooter scored four goals in the month and registered one assist to his name.

KCCA Football club manager Mike Hilary Mutebi was best football coach in November.

Mutebi was preferred ahead of Bright Stars’ Fred Kajoba and Police’s Abdallah Mubiru.

Bashir Mutanda shows off his award

It has been down to teamwork, hard-work and personal management, I call upon all my teammates and other footballers to follow the same Bashir Mutanda, Real Stars November best footballer

Unlike during the October awards, this time round, two other sports disciplines were recognised as well.

Joseph Oyet of Warriors was named the best rugby player as Prisons’ Stellah Oyella took home the best netball player honours.

State Sports minister Charles Bakabulindi was the chief guest at the well attended function.

Bakabulindi appreciated the initiative of the real stars sports awards.

The real stars sports awards are a great idea mooted. These awards motivate our sportsmen to work harder. I will support the whole arrangement Charles Bakabulindi, State Minister of Sports

The Real Stars Sports awards are organised by Sports Journalists under Réal Stars Sports Agency.