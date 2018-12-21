Uganda Cup 2018/19: SC Villa hosts tricky opposition Lugazi Municipal | Round of 64

Sports Club Villa returns to domestic action on Friday evening against Buganda regional side Lugazi Municipal in the 2018/19 Stanbic Uganda Cup round of 64 tie

Uganda Cup 2018/19 – Round of 64

Friday, 21st December 2018:

SC Villa Vs Lugazi Municipal FC – Namboole Stadium – 4:00 PM

Water FC Vs Saviors FC – Wankulukuku – 4:00 PM

Mbarara City FC Vs Maroons FC – Kakyeka Stadium – 4:00 PM

The Stanbic Uganda Cup 2018/19 round of 64 stage officially kicks off on Friday, 21st December 2018 with three games lined up on the day.

Giants Sports Club Villa entertain Buganda regional side Lugazi Municipal at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole in one of the games.

The other two matches will see Maroons travel to Kakyeka, Mbarara to face Mbarara City and Water host Saviors at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium.

It will be a real test of character as SC Villa’s new coach Douglas Bamweyana comes close with a regional entity that has nothing to lose from the game.

SC Villa head coach Douglas Bamweyana turns attention to the knock out competition

Fresh from the 2-0 home win against bitter sworn rivals Express, the Jogoos will look forward the fine form of striker Bashir Mutanda for the much needed goals.

Mutanda currently leads the goal scorers’ charts in the league with nine goals to his name.

Pius Wangi, Albert Mugisa, veteran Mike Sserumaga, Lincoln Mukisa, roving left back Derrick Ndahiiro, goalkeepers Yusuf Wasswa or Samuel Kivumbi, Habib Kavuma, Ambrose Kirya and Yusuf Mukisa among others are some of the faces that the Jogoos will present.

Bashir Mutanda is joined by Charles Lwanga in celebrating a goal against Express at Namboole Stadium [Photo: JOHN BATANUDDE]

Lugazi Municipal XI

Lugazi Municipal Football Club was formerly known as T.Y Lugazi before they applied for a successful change of identity.

They are under head coach Daniel Segawa and Moses Bulega who will look forward damage limitation at first.

The team has assembled a number of formidable players as former Kibuli S.S captain Godfrey Tabu, stylish midfielders Amir Tutu, Hadad Kambugu, diminutive winger Hitler Buga, tried and tested aggressive St Mary’s Kitende forward Gerald “Mwenda” Ogwette, Paul Wasswa, Umar Kayemba, Dennis Ojera, Shamiru Kimweru, Denis Okot and goalkeeper Edgar Epiyia among others.

We shall give our best against Sports Club Villa in the game. Going by our recent performances in the Buganda regional league, we stand equal chances to compete favourably. Besides, the players are ready mentally and physically for this particular game Daniel Segawa, head coach Lugazi Municipal

Daniel “Danicho 10” Segawa, head coach at Lugazi Municipal Football Club

After Friday’s games, the Uganda Cup will take a break on Saturday to allow room and space for Vipers’ CAF Champions League engagement with Algerian side CS Constantine.

The round of 64 matches will return on Sunday, 23rd December 2018 with most of the games that shall see Express make the trip to Arua to face Paidha Black Angels at the Green Light Stadium.

KCCA is the cup holder of the Uganda Cup.

Other matches for the round of 64:

Sun, 23-Dec 2018 Akadot FC Vs Kitara FC – Kumi 4:00PM

Sun, 23-Dec 2018 Admin FC Vs Doves All Starts FC Paya- Tororo 4:00PM

Sun, 23-Dec 2018 Bumate FC Vs Ntinda FC Christ Hihh- Bumate 4:00PM

Sun, 23-Dec 2018 BUL FC Vs Kataka FC – FUFA Njeru Technical Centre 4:00PM

Sun, 23-Dec 2018 U touch Vs Mvara Boys FC – Pece Stadium, Gulu 4:00PM

Sun, 23-Dec 2018 Kyetume FC Vs UPDF FC – Nakisunga Ground 4:00PM

Sun, 23-Dec 2018 Paidha Black Angels FC Vs Express FC – Green Light Stadium 4:00PM

Sun, 23-Dec 2018 Free Stars FC Vs Edgars Y A FC -Bishops SS-Mukono 4:00PM

Sun, 23-Dec 2018 Busia Young FC Vs Onduparaka FC – Madibira Ground 4:00PM

Sun, 23-Dec 2018 St Stephen FC Vs Budondo FC – Luzira SSS 4:00PM

Sun, 23-Dec 2018 Soroti FC Vs Synery FC – Soroti 4:00PM

Sun, 23-Dec 2018 Bukedea TC FC Vs Dove FC – Bukedea 4:00PM

Sun, 23-Dec 2018 Tooro UTD Vs Entebbe FC – Buhinga Ground 4:00PM

Sun, 23-Dec 2018 Kigezi FC Vs Kiboga Young – Kabale Stadium 4:00PM

Sun, 23-Dec 2018 Calvary FC Vs Kabale Sharp FC – Midigo- Yumbe 4:00PM

Sun, 23-Dec 2018 Mbarara FC Vs Kirinya JSS FC – Kakyeka Stadium 4:00PM

Sun, 23-Dec 2018 Bright Stars FC Vs Kazo Excel FC – Champions Stadium, Mwererwe 4:00PM

Sun, 23-Dec 2018 East Land FC Vs Nyamityobora FC – Bukedea 4:00PM

Sun, 23-Dec 2018 Kireka UTD FC Vs New Villa FC – Namboole Out side play ground 4:00PM

Sun, 23-Dec 2018 Nkambi Coffee FC Vs Koboko Rising Stars FC – Kasana_Nyendo-Masaka 4:00PM

Sun, 23-Dec 2018 Police FC Vs Boma FC – Star Times- Lugogo 4:00PM

Sun, 23-Dec 2018 URA FC Vs JMC Hippos FC – Mandela National Stadium, Namboole 4:00PM

Sun, 23-Dec 2018 Ndejje Univ FC Vs Kansai Plascon FC – Ndejje University Play ground 4:00PM

Sun, 23-Dec 2018 Nebbi Central FC Vs CATDA FC – Nebbi 4:00PM

Mon, 24-Dec 2018 Wakiso Giants FC Vs Vision FC – Bugembe Stadium 4:00PM

Mon, 24-Dec 2018 Kira UTD FC Vs St Mary’s FC – Mandela National Namboole 4:00PM

Mon, 24-Dec 2018 Proline FC Vs Light SS – Star Times- Lugogo 4:00PM

Wed, 26-Dec 2018 Vipers SC Vs Rusekere Growers FC – St Marys Kitende 4:00PM

Wed, 26-Dec 2018 KCCA FC Vs Amuka Bright Stars FC – Star Times- Lugogo 4:00PM