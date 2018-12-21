Uganda Cup 2018/19: SC Villa humbles Lugazi Municipal, qualify to round of 32

Sports Club Villa humbled visiting Lugazi Municipal 4-1 during a round of 64 Uganda Cup duel played at Mandela National Stadium on Friday

Uganda Cup 2018/19:

Round of 64 (Opening Matches)

SC Villa 4-1 Lugazi Municipal

Mbarara City 0 (4) – 0 (3) Maroons

Sports Club Villa eased past Buganda Regional entity Lugazi Municipal 4-1 during a round of 64 Uganda Cup engagement played at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole on Friday.

On form Bashir Mutanda, David Owori, Ashraf Mandela and second half substitute Joseph Ssemujju were all on target for the Jogoos who have won the this cup 8 times.

Stephen Okot’s effort in the game’s evening times was little too late but ensure the score-line earns a respectable second worth look with the consolation.

A barren opening 30 minutes proved enough resistance for the visitors who were pushed to wall by the opposition with Pius Wangi and Bashir Mutanda registering a couple of shots on and off target.

The dead-lock was broken when Mutanda powerfully headed home past goalkeeper Florence Watimon three minutes after the half hour mark off an inviting delivery by the day’s stand-in captain Habibu Kavuma from the left wing.

David Owori doubled the lead six minutes later with a sublime finish just outside the goal area after being set up by Mutanda.

Mandela struck off an acute angle on the right inside the Lugazi Municipal goal area for the third goal just on the stroke of half time as the two sides rested for mandatory half time break.

Upon resumption of the second stanza, the visiting team technical bench that was headed by Dan Ssegawa introduced Abbey Kamande for Azizi Kato to add numbers up front.

The Jogoos missed adding to the goal tally when Mutanda’s left footed effort hit the cross bar after a well laid ball inside the goal area by Pius Wangi four minutes into the second half.

At this moment, Lugazi Municipal brought on board the lively Gerrald ‘Mwenda’ Ogwetti for Moses Buga who had a silent evening at office.

Ogwetti injected pace for Lugazi Municipal with lively runs on the left flank as he combined with lead forward Denis Ojala.

On the hour mark, SC Villa rested the first goal scorer Mutanda for Joseph Ssemujju.

The former Express forward took just two minutes to make an impact, heading home a free header off left winger Derrick Ndahiiro’s teasing corner kick.

A multi-coloured SC Villa fan

The Jogoos made their second change on the day, introducing the overall team skipper Ambrose Kirya for crafty midfielder Albert Mugisa on 70 minutes.

Kirya assumed the captain’s arm band from Kavuma when he eventually stepped foot on the field of play.

Lugazi Municipal pulled back a goal on 75 minutes through Stephen Okot’s easy tap past goalkeeper Samuel Kivumbi.

Okot was well positioned to finish into the net Ogwetti ‘s cut back after the gangly forward had beaten Moses Kiggundu for pace on the by-line.

Mandela got cautioned for unsporting conduct as the game neared its climax.

4-1 it ended, another victory for Douglas Bamweyana and Simon Peter Mugerwa on the SC Villa technical bench and a slot at the round of 32.

It gives us confidence when we win games with comfort and score from different players to relive the pressure off the main striker – Mutanda. We are planning ahead of the next match, away to Paidha Black Angels on 28th December 2018 in the league Douglas Bamweyana, SC Villa head coach

SC Villa last won the Uganda Cup in the 2014/15 edition after overcoming KCCA 3-0 in a repeat of the aborted final at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

SC Villa is joined by Livingstone Mbabazi’s Mbarara City who ejected George Nsiimbe’s Maroons 4-3 in post match penalties after normal play ended goal-less.

More matches at the round of 64 will be played on Sunday.

Sports Club Villa XI:

Samuel Kivumbi (G.K), Shafik Bakaki, Habibu Kavuma, Moses Kiggundu, Lincon Mukisa, David Owori, Ashraf Mandela, Albert Mugisa (70’ Ambrose Kirya), Bashir Mutanda (Joseph Ssemujju),

Subs Not Used:

Yusuf Wasswa (G.K), Charles Lwanga, Manco Kawesa, Yusuf Mukisa, Mike Sserumaga

Head coach: Douglas Bamweyana

Assistant coaches: Simon Peter Mugerwa and Nestroy Kizito

Lugazi Municipal XI:

Florence Watimon (G.K), Joseph Ssenyonjo, Paul Wasswa, Fred Tabu, Umar Kayemba, Amir Tutu, Moses Buga (46’ Abbey Kamande), Stephen Okot, Denis Ojala, David Kabuye, Aziz Kato (49’ Gerrald Ogwetti)

Subs:

Edgar Epiyayu (G.K), Ibrahim Bbosa, Ian Malagala, Fred Serutega, Victor Namukulu

Head coach: Dan Ssegawa

Assistant coach: Moses Bulega

Goalkeeping coach: Jamil Damba

We had a good game although we lost by a big margin. This match gives us good preparation for the Buganda Regional matches ahead of us Dan Segawa, head coach Lugazi Municipal

KCCA is the cup holder of the Uganda Cup.

Other matches for the round of 64:

Sun, 23-Dec 2018 Akadot FC Vs Kitara FC – Kumi 4:00PM

Sun, 23-Dec 2018 Admin FC Vs Doves All Starts FC Paya- Tororo 4:00PM

Sun, 23-Dec 2018 Bumate FC Vs Ntinda FC Christ Hihh- Bumate 4:00PM

Sun, 23-Dec 2018 BUL FC Vs Kataka FC – FUFA Njeru Technical Centre 4:00PM

Sun, 23-Dec 2018 U touch Vs Mvara Boys FC – Pece Stadium, Gulu 4:00PM

Sun, 23-Dec 2018 Kyetume FC Vs UPDF FC – Nakisunga Ground 4:00PM

Sun, 23-Dec 2018 Paidha Black Angels FC Vs Express FC – Green Light Stadium 4:00PM

Sun, 23-Dec 2018 Free Stars FC Vs Edgars Y A FC -Bishops SS-Mukono 4:00PM

Sun, 23-Dec 2018 Busia Young FC Vs Onduparaka FC – Madibira Ground 4:00PM

Sun, 23-Dec 2018 St Stephen FC Vs Budondo FC – Luzira SSS 4:00PM

Sun, 23-Dec 2018 Soroti FC Vs Synery FC – Soroti 4:00PM

Sun, 23-Dec 2018 Bukedea TC FC Vs Dove FC – Bukedea 4:00PM

Sun, 23-Dec 2018 Tooro UTD Vs Entebbe FC – Buhinga Ground 4:00PM

Sun, 23-Dec 2018 Kigezi FC Vs Kiboga Young – Kabale Stadium 4:00PM

Sun, 23-Dec 2018 Calvary FC Vs Kabale Sharp FC – Midigo- Yumbe 4:00PM

Sun, 23-Dec 2018 Mbarara FC Vs Kirinya JSS FC – Kakyeka Stadium 4:00PM

Sun, 23-Dec 2018 Bright Stars FC Vs Kazo Excel FC – Champions Stadium, Mwererwe 4:00PM

Sun, 23-Dec 2018 East Land FC Vs Nyamityobora FC – Bukedea 4:00PM

Sun, 23-Dec 2018 Kireka UTD FC Vs New Villa FC – Namboole Out side play ground 4:00PM

Sun, 23-Dec 2018 Nkambi Coffee FC Vs Koboko Rising Stars FC – Kasana_Nyendo-Masaka 4:00PM

Sun, 23-Dec 2018 Police FC Vs Boma FC – Star Times- Lugogo 4:00PM

Sun, 23-Dec 2018 URA FC Vs JMC Hippos FC – Mandela National Stadium, Namboole 4:00PM

Sun, 23-Dec 2018 Ndejje Univ FC Vs Kansai Plascon FC – Ndejje University Play ground 4:00PM

Sun, 23-Dec 2018 Nebbi Central FC Vs CATDA FC – Nebbi 4:00PM

Mon, 24-Dec 2018 Wakiso Giants FC Vs Vision FC – Bugembe Stadium 4:00PM

Mon, 24-Dec 2018 Kira UTD FC Vs St Mary’s FC – Mandela National Namboole 4:00PM

Mon, 24-Dec 2018 Proline FC Vs Light SS – Star Times- Lugogo 4:00PM

Wed, 26-Dec 2018 Vipers SC Vs Rusekere Growers FC – St Marys Kitende 4:00PM

Wed, 26-Dec 2018 KCCA FC Vs Amuka Bright Stars FC – Star Times- Lugogo 4:00PM