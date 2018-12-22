Bamweyana never wanted to take chances

Sports Club Villa humbled visiting Lugazi Municipal 4-1 during a round of 64 Uganda Cup duel played at Mandela National Stadium on Friday

SC Villa coach Douglas Bamweyana was delighted with his team’s show in the 4-1 win over Lugazi Municipal in the Stanbic Uganda Cup and revealed why he fielded his A team.

The tactician was expected to rest a few of his starters for the game against Regional side duel but admitted it was a decision taken since the Jogoos technical staff didn’t know much about their opponents.

“We couldn’t take risks since we didn’t know much about the opponents,” said Bamweyana. “But again we did offer a rest to some of the players with a few minutes,” he added.

“But again, this competition is also as important to us as the league and we want to go as far as possible.

The former Makerere University and Express FC coach also believes the win and performance gives the side confidence ahead of the league game against Paidha Black Angels.

“It gives us confidence when we win games with comfort and score from different players to relive the pressure off the main striker – Mutanda. We are planning ahead of the next match, away to Paidha Black Angels on 28th December 2018 in the league

Under Bamweyana, SC Villa have played five games in all competitions winning three and drawing twice, scoring eight goals and conceding a paltry two.