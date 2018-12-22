Mtibwa Vs KCCA Preview: Mutebi talks good football but wary of hosts

Caf Confederation Cup, First Round 2 nd Leg

Leg KCCA (Ug) Vs Mtibwa (TZ) – Azam Complex Chamazi, 4pm

[KCCA won 3-0 in the first leg]

Allan Kyambadde put up a Man of the Match Performance against Mtibwa in the first leg [Photo: JOHN BATANUDDE]

KCCA are eager to finish off the job against Tanzania’s Mtibwa Sugar who they face in the second leg of the Caf Confederation Cup on Saturday.

The Ugandan side carries a three-nil advantage going into the game but Mike Mutebi tips the hosts to start as favourites for this particular tie.

“We have no injury problems,” Mutebi whose side are without striker Patrick Kaddu on the team stated. “We trained well and we are ready for the challenge which isn’t going to be easy,” he added.

Mike Mutebi speaks ahead of our game against Mtibwa tomorrow in the Pre-match press conference held at @Tanfootball this morning. pic.twitter.com/U2q9BCY9MK — KCCA FC (@KCCAFC) December 21, 2018

“We may have scored three goals but we are going to play away from home so Mtibwa starts with the advantage.

The KCCA gaffer also promised his side will play positive football and try to win away from home.

“We are going to play positive football and try to win and also entertain because we want fans to watch good football but bottom line; we are faced with a big challenge which we think we can handle.

Probable KCCA XI

Charles Lukwago (GK), Filbert Obenchan, Hassan Musana, Timothy Awany ©, Mustafa Kizza, Muwadda Mawejje, Gift Ali, Mustafa Kizza, Allan Okello, Lawrence Bukenya and Allan Kyambadde.