Taddeo Lwanga doubtful for Vipers’ clash with Constantine

Taddeo Lwanga talks to the refereee during a 2-1 defeat to Al Merriekh [Photo: Vipers Media]

Vipers SC midfielder Taddeo Lwanga is likely to miss his side’s clash with Constantine at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende after picking up a knock on Wednesday.

The team captain was poised to return for the important clash after missing the first leg due to suspension but was substituted on Wednesday as the Venoms won 3-1 away to Bul in the premier league.

Javier Martinez Espinoza revealed that his captain will have to pass a late fitness test on recommendation from the team doctor.

“He limped off on Wednesday when we played Bul FC and was on the side-lines as the team trained today. So, l will wait for the Doctor’s word if Taddeo will feature tomorrow.

Vipers lost the first leg 1-0 in Constantine and target to overturn the result and reach the Caf Champions League for the first time in history.

Meanwhile, they have boosted by the return of goalie Fabien Mutombora who was on the bench at Njeru while Bashir Sekagya also trained with the team on Friday.