Yasin Nasser upgrades to Subaru GVB R4 

Yasin Nasser newly acquired Subaru GVB

Ugandan rally drivers are busy shopping for the next season that kicks off in February.

It’s already confirmed that Moil Rally Team driver, Yasin Nasser will start the new season in a new car after acquiring a Subaru GVB R4.

Nasser secured the GVB formerly owned by African Rally Champion Manvir Baryan and was driven to a KNRC title by Tapio Laukannen.

The GVB was owned by Ammar Haq who has not raced in it since 2017.

Yasin Nasser will be the second driver in Uganda to race with the GVB. Duncan Mubiru owns one too.

Nasser drove a Subaru N10 in the past years and the GVB acquisition has proved loyalty to Subaru cars.

