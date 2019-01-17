BUL ejects Mbarara City from Uganda Cup

BUL’s Yunus Sibira moves on to thwart a move by Mbarara City’s forward Jude Ssemugabi. PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE

Stanbic Uganda Cup | Round of 32

BUL 1 (5) – 1 (4) Mbarara City

Mbarara City Nkambi Coffee 2-0 SC Villa

SC Villa U-Touch 0-4 Kitara

Kitara Calvary 0 (3) – 0 (4) Police

BUL Football Club recovered from a goal down to force a tense post match penalty shoot-out that they won 5-4 and eject Mbarara City from Uganda Cup in a rain marred encounter played at the FUFA Technical Center on Wednesday.

South Sudanese striker Makueth Wol had given the Ankole Lions the lead on 65 minutes.

This was moments after restart of the game following a stoppage due to heavy rains.

BUL, in typical fighting spirit scored a last minute gasp equalizer through substitute James Otim from 25 yards as the goalkeeper Muhammed Ssekebba dived the wrong way.

Earlier in the opening half, Paul Mucureezi hit the woodwork after just six minutes into the game as the visitors expressed the early desire to kill off the game.

BUL towering midfielder Joshua Lubwama had a free-kick from distance fly over the cross bar on the half hour mark.

Paul Mucureezi prepares to deliver a corner kick during the game. He missed several scoring moments. PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE

Moments later, he had another free-kick blocked by the defensive wall.

The visitors missed a chance to take the lead on 38 minutes after striker Wol missed to tap a laid ball from the right.

There were heavy rains at the start of the second half that forced FIFA Referee Alex Muhabi to halt play for at least 10 minutes.

Upon restart, BUL returned an energised entity. Mucureezi could have scored earlier before Wol’s goal.

BUL got their equalizer in an surprising manner. Otim shot from 25 yards, goalkeeper Ssekebba dived the wrong way to the shock of many.

In the tense shoot out, Mucureezi, Bebe Swalik, Asuman Alishe and Ivan Eyam scored while Hilary Mukundane missed.

BUL scored all their kicks through Daniel Shabena, Farouk Banga, James Otim, Deogracious Ojok and the winning penalty by Villa Oromchan.

Peter Onen’s side progresses to the round of 16.

Meanwhile, SC Villa bowed out at the hands of Nkambi Coffee 2-0 at Masaka Recreational stadium.

Kitara won 4-0 against U-Touch at the Pece Stadium in Gulu as Police eliminated Calvary in Yumbe.

Team Line Ups

BUL XI against Mbarara City in the Stanbic Uganda Cup. PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE

BUL XI: Hannington Sebwalunyo (G.K), Farouk Banga, Hakim Magombe, Abdul Mayanja, Willis Otong, Patrick Sembuya, Villa Oromchan, Joshua Lubwama, Deogracious Ojok, Yunus Sibira, Douglas Timothy Owori

Subs: Paul Mujampwani (G.K), Musa Walangalira, Umar Mukobe, Thomas Kabaale, James Otim, Daniel Shabena, Vincent Pimundu

Head coach: Peter Onen

Mbarara City XI vs BUL. PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE

Mbarara City XI: Muhammed Ssekeba (G.K), Steven Othieno, Jasper Aheebwa, Asuman, Hilary Mukundane, Pistis Barenge, Paul Mucureezi, Bebe Swaliki, Makueth Wol, Jude Ssemugabi, Ibrahim Orit

Subs: Ali Kimera (G.K), Ivan Eyam, Steven Kabuye, Zaidi Byekwaso, Siraje Musindo, Brian Aheebwa

Head coach: Charles Livingstone Mbabazi