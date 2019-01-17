Calvary earns Mubiru’s praise, coach proud of his Cops

Police and Calvary Captains take a picture with match officials before the game. Police won 4-3 on penalties [Police Media]

Regional side Calvary FC earned special praise from Police FC coach Abdallah Mubiru despite being eliminated by the Cops from the Uganda Cup.

The two sides played to a goalless draw in normal time before Police won 4-3 in a tense penalty shootout.

“I thank Calvary FC and the region at large, because I have seen that football has future from this region according to the way the boys have played,” Mubiru said after the game.

“You could hardly tell that this is a fourth division side until the penalty shootouts. The display was fantastic, the boys are talented, well disciplined, basically am sure that the fans have enjoyed the day.

The Cops, minus several key players including leading scorer Juma Balinya and midfield gem Hassan Kalega however also got a vote of thanks from their coach.

“I feel proud of my players because they did a job which was not easy. They endured everything so that we qualify to the next round as it was our goal.

Police joins several sides that made it to the round of 16 including Nkambi Coffee that eliminated nine time Cup holders, SC Villa, URA, Bul, Kitara, Bukedea and last season’s losing finalists Vipers SC.

Action in the competition continues on Thursday with the big one at Wankulukuku where Water hosts Express FC.