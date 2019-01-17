Kayiwa header sends Express to Uganda Cup round of 16

Uganda Cup | Round of 32

Water 1-2 Express

Express players celebrate Ibrahim Kayiwa’s winner (Photo: John Batanudde)

Midfielder Ibrahim Kayiwa headed home a last gasp winner as Express edged a hard fighting FUFA Big League out-fit Water 2-1 during a Uganda Cup round of 32 duel played at the Mutesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku on Thursday.

Express took the lead through veteran forward Tonny Odur who converted a penalty at the stroke of half time.

The penalty was awarded after goalkeeper Aggrey Kiligooli who was replaced by Andrew Lubwama collided with Odur and the referee Ali Kaddu pointed to the spot.

In the second half, Water found the equalizer after make shift defender John Revita poked the ball into his own net past goalie Ronald Mutebi.

Water, the home side on the evening proved dangerous for long spells of the second half through Borris Kwizera, Moses Bate Wasswa and Wilson Katende but the Express backline was solid.

Express lost left back Disan Galiwango who limped out for Isaac Mutanga in the final five minutes of the game.

Ibrahim Kayiwa scored the winner for Express (Photo: John Batanudde)

With the game tied at one goal apiece, Kayiwa who had replaced Lawrence Kigonya met Michael Birungi’s inviting cross from the right to score the winner well celebrated, right at the end.

Express joins the final 16 clubs in the knock out competition as they are also secured of a slot in the money bracket.

The Red Eagles become the latest successful club at that stage as Vipers, Police, Kyetume, BUL, URA, Bukedea Town Council, Nkambi Coffee and Kitara.

The winner of the Uganda Cup qualifies to represent the country at the CAF Confederation cup.

Team Line Ups:

Water XI: Aggrey Kiligooli, Dennis Mugerwa, Swaibu Sebalu, Ben Mouth Opio, Yusuf Bagoth, Junior Amanya, Jimmy Katembo, William Kiibi, Borris Kwizera, Moses Bate Wasswa, Wilson Katende

Subs: Andrew Lubwama, Hood Kakooza, Julius Kizito, Gerrard Luke, Rafael Winju, Ibrahim Kaddu

Express FC XI vs Water at Wankulukuku Stadium

Express XI: Ronald Mutebi (G.K), Charles Musoke, Disan Galiwango (85′ Isaac Mutanga), Shafik Kakeeto, John Revita, Pius Mbidde, Michael Birungi, Lawrence Kigonya (46′ Ibrahim Kayiwa), Mubaraka Nsubuga (75′ Billy Nkata), Tonny Odur, Badru Nsubuga

Subs: Mathias Muwanga (G.K), Charles Lubega, Joel Male, Nasir Mbabali

Other Round of 32 games: