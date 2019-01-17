Express battles Water in the all Wankulukuku affair

Eric Kambale returns from injury to beef up Express’ attack against Water in the Uganda Cup.

Uganda Cup | Round of 32

Thursday, 17th January 2019

Express Vs Water – Wankulukuku, 4:00 pm

Following four matches of the Uganda Cup played on Wednesday, the knock out tourney returns with one game on Thursday, 17th January 2019.

Kefa Kisala’s Express, popularly christened ”Mukwano Gw’abangi” takes on a former top flight side coached by Umar Ssenoga.

Now playing in the FUFA Big League, Water FC remains a big threat to the 10-time Uganda Cup winners Express considering the bold fact that both clubs use Mutesa II Stadium, Wakulukuku as their home ground.

Kisala is therefore expected to name a formidable side that has the likes of Ronald Mutebi (goalkeeper), Davis Mayanja, rock solid defender Isaac Mutanga, left back Dissan Galiwango, Shafik Kakeeto, Badru Nsubuga, Mubaraka Nsubuga, Michael Birungi, Eric Kambale and Tonny Odur among others.

Meanwhile, pony tailed John Revita faces a late fitness test to play in the game on Thursday.

Water FC will take on Express at Wankulukuku Stadium (Photo: David Isabirye)

Water has former Maroons talismen Damien Nakalema and William Kibi, the dribbling pint sized wizard Hanny Hanson Assimwe, tried and tested Yusuf Bagoth Isabirye, Junior Amanya, goalkeeper Aggrey Kiligola, Denis Nesta Mugerwa, Moses Nabbimba, Swaib Sebalu, Wilson Katende, Junior Amanya, Wilson Katende, Hood Kakooza, Gerald Lule, Ibrahim Kaddu and Jimmy Rogers Katimbo among others.

The winner will join the likes of Kyetume, Vipers, URA, BUL, Nkambi Coffee, Kitara, Police at the round of 16 stage whose draws will be held towards the end of January 2019.

KCCA are the cup holders having edged Vipers 1-0 in last year’s final at the Emokori playground in Bukedea.

Express FC head coach Kefa Kisala will at all times avoid a slip against Water [PHOTO: JOHN BATANUDDE]

The winner of the Uganda Cup books a ticket to play at the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Uganda Cup has been played since 1971. It was previously named Kakungulu Cup and has changed sponsors from time to time.

Results for Round of 32: