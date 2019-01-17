Ssekisambu sets season target at Gor Mahia

Erisa Ssekisambu has set a total of 20 goals this season at Gor Mahia Football Club (Photo: FKF)

In the aftermath of his well taken hat-trick at Kenya’s most successful club, Gor Mahia F.C against Mount Kenya in the KPL, sharp striker Erisa Ssekisambu has set his season target at 20 goals in the league.

I am happy for my first hat-trick at Gor Mahia Football Club, a big treasure not only in Kenya but East Africa and Africa as a whole. I thank the entire technical team, my teammates and adorable fans at this great club. I want to finish the season with 20 goals. That is my target and will work hard to accomplish it at all odds. Erisa Ssekisambu, Gor Mahia FC striker

Ssekisambu scored a hat-trick as Gor Mahia out-witted Mt. Kenya United 4-1 in the Kenya Premier League at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Wednesday.

The Ugandan who is managed by FIFA agent Ronald Niwagira has now scored four goals in the Kenya Premier League, his first having come against Zoo Kericho during the 4-0 home win in December 2018.

The former SC Villa and Vipers center forward who also thrives on the flanks believes the 20 goal target for the season is realistic and achievable.

The 20 goals target in the KPL is realistic and achievable. That is my personal target and I know I can make it Erisa Ssekisambu

He also wants to use this rich form as a spring board as a basis for returning to the Uganda Cranes fold.

Gor Mahia is now fourth place with 13 points from 7 matches thus far.