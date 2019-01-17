Vipers squad for Sfaxien return leg named

Abraham Ndugwa is part of the squad (Photo: John Batanudde)

Micheal Nam Ouma has named Vipers squad for the trip to Tunisia to face Club Sportiff Sfaxien in the CAF Confederation Cup playoff return leg.

The match is scheduled for Sunday, January 20 at Tareb Mhiri stadium in Sfax.

A contingent of 17 players and 8 officials led by Fufa executive member Rogers Byamukama departs for Tunisia in the wee hours of Friday via to Istanbul.

The contingent is expected to arrive in the Tunisian capital Tunis at 1:35pm tomorrow before connecting to their final destination in Sfax.

There are two goalkeepers, five defenders, six midfielders and four strikers on the squad.

Steven Mukwala travels for the first time after failing to make the trips to Sudan and Algeria for the El Merriekh and CS Constantine ties.

A scoring draw will send Vipers to the group stage of the competition.

Left Behind

Left back Yayo Lutimba misses the trip through suspension. Goalie Bashir Sekagya who is still nursing an injury sustained against Constantine, Davis Kasirye, Rahmat Ssenfuka, Joseph Janjali and Noah Wafula have all been dropped.

The contingent

Goalkeepers: Fabien Mutombola, Derrick Ochan

Defenders: Livingstone Mulondo, Bashir Asiku, Aggrey Madoi, Geoffrey Wasswa, Halid Lwaliwa, Ibrahim Kiyemba

Midfielders: Tadeo Lwanga (C), Brian Nkuubi, Tom Masiko, Moses Waiswa Ndhondi, Duncan Sseninde

Forwards: Tito Okello, Dan Serunkuuma, Steven Mukwala, and Abraham Ndugwa

Officials