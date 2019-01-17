Uganda Cup: We want to go as far as possible, Kyambadde

Police and Calvary Captains take a picture with match officials before the game. Police won 4-3 on penalties [Police Media]

Police FC captain Sadat Kyambadde reveals the team’s target is to go as far as possible in the Stanbic Uganda Cup.

The defender revealed this after helping his side reach the last 16 after edging Calvary FC in a shootout in Kumi on Wednesday.

“The Uganda Cup is a very good tournament,” he started. “For us, we take each game as it comes and we want to win all games and go as far as possible,” added the skipper who scored in the shootout.

Kyambadde, just like his coach Abdallah Mubiru also paid tribute to the day’s opponents for a very good test.

“It was a tough game against a very good and organised side,” he said. “But our main target was to advance and despite failure to score in 90, we progressed which is good,” he went on.

Asked whether they had under looked Calvary, a regional league side, Kyambadde differed.

“At Police, we respect each and every opponent and always play out hearts out to win and it was no different today.

The Cops missed the services of leading goal scorer Juma Balinya and midfielders Hassan Kalega and Simon Mbaziira through injury and sickness.