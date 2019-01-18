History suggests KCCA have an uphill task to overturn 3-0 deficit vs. AS Otoho D’Oyo

KCCA’s Allan Okello was kept under check by the burly AS Otoho D’Oyo players

KCCA’s task on Sunday afternoon at StarTimes stadium, Lugogo is to overturn a 3-0 first leg deficit against AS Otoho D’Oyo in the Caf Confederation Cup.

If Mike Mutebi’s side upset the odds, they will be through to the group stages of the second most lucrative club competition – they also have a Uganda Cup round of 32 away to Tooro United on the schedule.

Progression to the group stages will mean KCCA plays at the group stages of a continental competition for a third year running and failure will no doubt be seen as a big setback.

“We have to do our job, and these boys are very ready to get it done,” said Mike Mutebi, KCCA coach.

“They (players) have to challenge themselves that if they don’t make the groups, it will be a failed campaign internationally.

Amid the doom and gloom among some supporters, and hope and belief among the players and coaches, history offers negative omens as rarely has KCCA scored three or more goals on the continent and failed to concede.

Previous games suggest otherwise

Under Mutebi, KCCA have played 12 home games in Caf competitions winning 10, drawing once and losing as many but that’s not the most important stat at the moment.

In those games, KCCA have scored more than two goals on two occasions; 3-1 Vs FUS Rabat and 3-0 against Mtibwa Sugar.

Before Mutebi, KCCA scored three goals against Nigeria’s Balyesa in the Caf Confederation Cup but also conceded one at Nakivubo.

Summary of home results under Mike Mutebi

Primeiro de Agosto (1-0), Sundowns (1-1), Al Masry (1-0), Club Africain (2-1), Rivers United (2-1), FUS Rabat (3-1), CNaP Sports (1-0), St. George (1-0), Al Ahly (2-0), Esperance (0-2), Township Rollers (1-0) and Mtibwa Sugars (3-0)

