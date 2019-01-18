Mike Mutebi

Mike Mutebi admits it’s going to be hard to overturn a 3-0 goal deficit against AS Otoho D’Oyo in the Caf Confederation Cup but its achievable.

The Kasasiro must score at least four unanswered goals on Sunday against the Congo side to reach the group stages of the second most lucrative continental competition.

“We are going to do it the hard way,” started Mutebi. “But we have the capacity to correct the result,” he added before revealing there is a lot of belief in his players.

“My players have a lot of belief that they can do it. When the players believe in themselves, it’s a good sign and they have gathered enough experience to know how to negotiate such a tie.

“I know it’s going to be hard but it’s achievable so that we qualify for the group stages because we believe we can achieve it.”

KCCA have failed just once to score goals in a continental game in the last couple of seasons and that gives Mutebi belief.

“We have exemplified it here that we can score goals at home and the plan is to do it in the first half – get a good lead in the first half. With their advantage, they will be organised but the onus is on us to come to try disorganising their organisation.”

KCCA have only scored three unanswered goals at home once – against Mtibwa Sugar in the previous stage of the Caf Confederation Cup.