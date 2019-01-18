CAF Confederation Cup

Sunday, January 20

KCCA vs AS Otoho – 4:00pm, Lugogo

Mike Mutebi talks to his players (Photo: John Batanude)

KCCA Football Club goes into the return leg of the CAF Confederation Cup playoff against AS Otoho trailing 3-0.

The Kasasiro need to win by a four-goal margin at the StarTimes Stadium to qualify for the group stage of the second lucrative competition on the continent.

Manager Mike Mutebi knows it is going to be tough but his charges will have to do it the hard way.

“We are going to do it the hard way,” he said during the presser ahead of the Sunday fixture. “My players have a lot of belief that they can do it. When the players believe in themselves, it’s a good sign and they have gathered enough experience to know how to negotiate such a tie,” he added.

Having played at the group stage of the Champions League last season and the Confederation Cup the season before, Mutebi believes the bar was set.

“We have to do our job, and these boys are very ready to get it done. They (players) have to challenge themselves that if they don’t make the groups, it will be a failed campaign internationally.

“We have played big teams away and here at home, and they (Otoho) know it. They come here knowing we are good at home, so they will give us some respect. It will be up to us to put that respect to our advantage.”