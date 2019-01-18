Legislator Mpaka lauds Madhvani for role in Uganda’s sports development

Mbarara City captain Asuman Alishe and MP Mwine Mpaka present the club jersey to Mayur Madhvani in Kakira. PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE

Mbarara City Football Club director, also the Western region Youth Member of Parliament, Hon. Mwine Mpaka has appreciated the Madhvani group of companies for the effortless contribution towards the development of sports in Uganda.



Mpaka led a delegation of Mbarara City players and officials for a courtesy visit to the home of Madhvani group of companies in Kakira.

They were received by the company director Mayur Madhvani, general manager Christian Vincke, assistant general manager Kenneth Barungi and the management systems coordinator, Rashid Jamal.



Jamal took the visiting delegation through a presentation about evolution of Kakira Sugar firm, the flagship of Madivani in the company board room.

The presentation centered around the history, activities and present status of the factory for the 90 years since inception.



Thereafter, the visiting delegation presented the treasured branded club jersey to Mayur Madhvani.

The group was taken through a guided tour around the factory to learn more about its operations of sugar processing and power generation.



In his address to the Mbarara City FC visiting group, Mayur Madhvani, too, appreciated the club management and in particular Hon. Mpaka for providing the youth with a plat form to exercise their talents.



I am happy to see you here. In the same vein, I am delighted that you are able to play football in Uganda’s top flight league and perform well. I hope you realize your dream of playing professionally. Mayur Madhvani, Director Madhvani Group of Companies

Mayur Madhvani (standing) during his presentation before the visiting delegation from Mbarara City Football Club. PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE



Legislator Mpaka was full of praise for Madhvani for the financial support (Shs 10M) offered to the club at the start of the season. He also hailed Madhvani group of companies for offering employment to over 20,000 people and as well infrastructural development in the country.

We are happy to visit you and tour the factory. The main reason we came is to say thank you for the good deeds you have done to the club. These are young players who will optimally utilize their talents and skills to the brim. Also, I am grateful for the brick laid to Uganda’s development via employment to the people and infrastructure of the country Hon. Mwine Mpaka, MP Western Youth and Director Mbarara City FC

L-R: Hon Mpaka, Madhvani general manager Christian Vincke and Mayur Madhvani. PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE

Uganda Cranes ex-international Charles Livingstone Mbabazi, also the club head coach recounted the fond memories he had as a player when Madhvani was also supporting football and other sports disciplines.

Charles Livingstone Mbabazi (standing up) as he lauded Madhvani for the support towards sports development time immemorial. PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE

We are glad that you have offered to support sports throughout even at the time I was an active player. We are really humbled as Mbarara City Football Club for the timely assistance from time to time. Charles Livingstone Mbabazi, Mbarara City FC Head coach

Madhvani group of companies Director Mayur Madhvani (holding jersey) poses for a group photo with Mbarara City players. PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE

Team captain Asuman Alishe and senior player Siraje Musindo shared one aspect in their brief speeches; a token of appreciation to Mayur Madhvani.



On behalf of my fellow players, I extend our heart-felt appreciation to you Mr Mayur Madhvani and your working team. We are happy for the support you have given to the club. We shall not ashame you because we are ready to work hard day and night for the best results. Asuman Alishe, Mbarara City F.C Captain

Asuman Alishe, Mbarara City Football Club

I am excited to be here together with the rest of my other teammates. We thank you for the love you have towards Mbarara City Football Club. We are happy and say a big thank you. Siraje Musindo, senior player at Mbarara City FC

Mbarara City FC has had a stellar performance in the 2018/19 Uganda Premier League where they are third at the apex of the first half of the season.



Siraje Musindo, senior player at Mbarara City FC. He is one of the strikers for the club. PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE

Having painfully bowed out of the Stanbic Uganda Cup at the round of 32 stage to Jinja’s BUL, the Ankole Lions will now double the efforts to vie for the league championship alongside the big boys of Uganda’s football – KCCA and Vipers.



Mbarara City FC players on a guided tour around the Kakira Sugar factory and power plant. PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE

Next week, Mbarara City completes the first round fixtures with an away engagement against the reigning champions – Vipers Sports Club at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.



The Madhvani group of companies is a sworn promoter of sports in the country with traces of development through the annual Kakira Golf Open championship in Jinja, Athletics, netball, board games and football.

Some of the Mbarara City players at the Kakira power control center. PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE

Mbarara City Football Club is proudly sponsored by fast rising sports betting power house, Top Bet as the main shirt sponsors.