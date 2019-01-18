New points system set for 2019 rally season

Christakis Fitidis and Moses Lumala

The Motorsport governing body, FMU, will soon release regulations for the 2019 Motorsport season with several changes expected.

The local body’s Sporting Commission has detailed proposed changes that include; a new points system, different car categories and amendments to the deviation rule.

Some of the major changes are a difference in points allocation. The points difference between first and second place was reduced from 25 points to 20 points; while a ten points difference separate the proceeding positions.

The new points system is expected to increase competition on the title chase.

“We have had crews creating a big points gap by just winning three events in the season. It was easy for one to win a title by targeting a few wins in the season.

“However, the new system will bring a title contention since one has to fight for maximum points throughout the season,” says Sporting commission’s Katende Mukiibi.

A new sector scoring system has also been created to cater for the regional event; the Pearl rally.

All FIA homologated cars will get a 40 percent bonus during Pearl Rally while national homologated cars will score 25 percent more.

The proposed regualtions will require organisers have shorter competitive distances with all events not exceeding 160 kilometres overall.

A competitive stage will not exceed 80 kilometres in every event.

Recce for the stewards will be mandatory.

Deviation was another proposed rule. A crew that deviates 10 metres from the route will incur a five minute penalty.