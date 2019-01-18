Pirates eye bonus point at the Graveyard

Saturday, January 19

Pirates vs. Rams – 4:30 pm, King’s Park – Bweyogerere

Pirates’ back Haruna Muhamnad is in fine form (Photo: Pirates Rugby)

Since falling to Kobs at their new home in Bweyogerere late last year, Pirates have been in devastating form, sweeping aside Warriors and Buffaloes.

Three tries in fifteen minutes from Pirates put an end to what was looked at a contest against Warriors, and Bob Musinguzi’s charges ran away 48-05 victors two weeks ago.

It was more of the same last weekend at Kyadondo with Sea Robbers sailing past Buffaloes 30-00.

With Rams presenting their next hurdle, Pirates will fancy another bonus point win as they play catch to pace setters Heathens and Kobs.

Pirates have had no issues in the last couple of games, with their halfbacks moving the ball well to the wings where the side has troubled opposition with pace. The forward pack has put in shifts when needed.

Other Fixtures

Legends will host the two games involving the top two side. In the early kick-off, Heathens will take on Warriors who are yet to see victory since the turn of the year.

Heathens will be aware of the pressure from Kobs who face relatively weaker opposition, Rhinos, in the subsequent game.

In Entebbe, Mongers will be looking to bounce back from last weekend’s defeat in Jinja. John Wandicho will be in charge of his second game when his side host another Jinja side in Walukuba Barbarians.

Jinja Hippos host Buffaloes at Dan Waters. The hosts will be motivated by the victory secured against Mongers on the same ground seven days ago.