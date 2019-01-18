We have corrected the first leg mistakes, says Poloto

Julius Poloto

KCCA midfielder Julius Poloto is optimistic his side will progress at the expense of AS Otoho D’Oyo despite being 3-0 down after the first leg.

The U-20 international believes the mistakes that led to the defeat in Congo have been corrected and come Sunday, the players will do the necessary.

“The team is ready,” Poloto told the press. “Ever since we returned, we have been working on the weaknesses and the way those guys managed to score three goals and revising where we went wrong,” he added.

“We hope we shall get a better result on Sunday because even we players know what we want.

Poloto and his teammates will have to score at least three unanswered goals to have a chance of reaching the group stages.