﻿CS Sfaxien Vs Vipers Preview: Can the Venoms upset the odds? | CAF CC

- Sunday January 20, 2019
- CS Sfaxien (Tunisia) Vs Vipers SC (Uganda) – Taieb Mhiri, Sfax 8pm (EAT)
- [First Leg Result: 0-0]
Vipers must earn at least a score draw away to Tunisia’s CS Sfaxien in Tunis to advance to the group stages of the Caf Confederation Cup for the first time.
The two sides face off on Sunday with either targeting victory following a goalless draw at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende last week.
Michael Nam Ouma, the Vipers SC coach says his boys go to Tunisian with belief they can pick a decent result.
“The only thing that I will now ensure is they find the back of the net,” said Ouma. “We will see what comes. Of course we have very high hopes of progressing.”
CS Sfaxien coach Ruud Krol also anticipates a difficult game although he feels his side will hold the advantage playing at home.
“In Tunis, it will be another difficult game against a very good side,” Krol said after the draw in Kitende.
Team News
Vipers reached safely in Tunis and just wait for kick off. But they are without suspended left back Yayo Lutimba as well as injured goalie Bashir Sekagya.
Kenyan international Noah Wafula has also been dropped and so is forward Davis Kasirye.
Aggrey Madoi will most likely be employed at the left side of defence.
Players to watch
The hosts have a lot of quality in their squad but one man Vipers must keep a keen eye on is Firas Chaouat. The forward has good ball protection skills and eye for goal and if CS Sfaxien are to score, he is the go to man.
For the Ugandan side, that player is none other Halid Lwaliwa. A good game reader, defensively astute and has a big heart for the big games.
His missed the first leg through injury and if passed fit (suffered a nose injury against Kansai Plascon), he will be pivotal if Venoms are to advance.
Key stats
- Vipers have lost 4 of their 5 away trips in continental games, drawing just once.
- In the process, they have scored just 3 times, conceding 9 goals.
- CS Sfaxien have lost just two games at home in the Caf Confederation Cup in the last nine outings with the last loss coming in August 2015 against Zamalek.
- They have conceded just one goal at home in the previous 7 home Caf games scoring 20 goals in the process.
- CS Sfaxien are four time winners of the competition while Vipers are seeking a debut at the group stages.
Probable Line up:
Fabien Mutombora (GK), Ibrahim Kiyemba, Aggrey Madoi, Halid Lwaliwa, Livingstone Mulondo, Geoffrey Wasswa, Taddeo Lwanga ©, Moses Waiswa, Daniel Sserunkuma, Tito Okello and Abraham Ndugwa