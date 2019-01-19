﻿CS Sfaxien Vs Vipers Preview: Can the Venoms upset the odds? | CAF CC

Sunday January 20, 2019

CS Sfaxien (Tunisia) Vs Vipers SC (Uganda) – Taieb Mhiri, Sfax 8pm (EAT)

[First Leg Result: 0-0]

Brian Nkuubi and Taddeo Lwanga must be at their best in Tunis [Photo: John Batanudde]

Vipers must earn at least a score draw away to Tunisia’s CS Sfaxien in Tunis to advance to the group stages of the Caf Confederation Cup for the first time.

The two sides face off on Sunday with either targeting victory following a goalless draw at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende last week.

Michael Nam Ouma, the Vipers SC coach says his boys go to Tunisian with belief they can pick a decent result.

“The only thing that I will now ensure is they find the back of the net,” said Ouma. “We will see what comes. Of course we have very high hopes of progressing.”



Ruud Krol, CS Sfaxien coach [Photo: John Batanudde]

CS Sfaxien coach Ruud Krol also anticipates a difficult game although he feels his side will hold the advantage playing at home.

“In Tunis, it will be another difficult game against a very good side,” Krol said after the draw in Kitende.

Team News

Vipers reached safely in Tunis and just wait for kick off. But they are without suspended left back Yayo Lutimba as well as injured goalie Bashir Sekagya.

Aggrey Madoi IN but Davis Kasirye is not on the team [Photo: John Batanudde]

Kenyan international Noah Wafula has also been dropped and so is forward Davis Kasirye.

Aggrey Madoi will most likely be employed at the left side of defence.

Players to watch

CS Sfaxien striker, Firas Chaouat

The hosts have a lot of quality in their squad but one man Vipers must keep a keen eye on is Firas Chaouat. The forward has good ball protection skills and eye for goal and if CS Sfaxien are to score, he is the go to man.

For the Ugandan side, that player is none other Halid Lwaliwa. A good game reader, defensively astute and has a big heart for the big games.

Halid Lwaliwa

His missed the first leg through injury and if passed fit (suffered a nose injury against Kansai Plascon), he will be pivotal if Venoms are to advance.

Key stats

Vipers have lost 4 of their 5 away trips in continental games, drawing just once.

In the process, they have scored just 3 times, conceding 9 goals.

CS Sfaxien have lost just two games at home in the Caf Confederation Cup in the last nine outings with the last loss coming in August 2015 against Zamalek.

They have conceded just one goal at home in the previous 7 home Caf games scoring 20 goals in the process.

CS Sfaxien are four time winners of the competition while Vipers are seeking a debut at the group stages.

Probable Line up:

Vipers XI against CS Sfaxien [Photo: John Batanudde]

Fabien Mutombora (GK), Ibrahim Kiyemba, Aggrey Madoi, Halid Lwaliwa, Livingstone Mulondo, Geoffrey Wasswa, Taddeo Lwanga ©, Moses Waiswa, Daniel Sserunkuma, Tito Okello and Abraham Ndugwa