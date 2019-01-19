Forward Onyai pens deal at Mbarara City Football Club

Derrick Onyai has signed three years at Mbarara City Football Club

Uganda U-20 forward Derrick Onyai has signed a three-year deal at Uganda Premier League outfit, Mbarara City Football Club.

The 18-year-old player has been featuring at FUFA Big League club, Kataka F.C in Mbale, Eastern Uganda

He put pen to paper at the Western Uganda based club for a bare minimum of three years.

Moments after signing the dotted lines on the employment contract, he expressed the urge to serve the club above self.

I am happy to have signed at Mbarara City Football Club. I am ready to train so hard and associate with the rest of my other teammates and members of the technical team to serve to the best of my expectations. Derrick Onyai, striker

He becomes the second January 2019 signing after defender Ronald Ocitti from Nangabo Green Valley.

Onyai is expected to fill the void left by Karim Ndugwa who returned to parent club, Wakiso Giants F.C after his loan spell.

Mbarara City FC is eyeing two or three more players in the secondary transfer window.