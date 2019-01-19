Heathens to test Warriors mettle

Saturday, January 19

Warriors vs. Heathens – 2:30 pm, Legends

Chris Lubanga will start at Flyhalf for Heathens against Warriors (Photo: John Batanudde)

After a perfect start to the season last year during which they went six games unbeaten, reality has started to check in for Warriors.

Two losses in two games is Warriors record this year. Defeat to Pirates and Kobs has seen a side that topped the league early in the season regress to fourth place.

And it will only get tougher when they battle leaders Heathens who are yet to lose a game this afternoon at Legends.

Coach Kevin Makmot will be aware that to get anything from the game, his charges will need level heads having accumulated three yellow cards during the game against Kobs – leading to a heavy loss last weekend despite playing good defense for long spells.

TEAM NEWS



This is the team for our last game of the first round.



Samuel Odinga is in for the injured Aling William. Blair Ayebazibwe joins the squad providing impact off the bench and Gideon Mutesasira returns as added cover at prop#DusuPayWarriors #WarriorsRugby pic.twitter.com/rR5ST02a6d — Warriors Rugby (@Warriorsrugbyug) January 19, 2019

Meanwhile, Heathens go into the fixture aware of the pressure from Uganda Cup winners Kobs who are just two points behind.

Anything short of victory will give their rivals an opportunity to go top, given they will be playing against a relatively easier opponent in Rhinos.