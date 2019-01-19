KCCA Vs AS Otoho D’Oyo Preview: Can the Kasasiro turn the 3-0 deficit? | CAF CC

Sunday January 20, 2019

KCCA (Uganda) Vs AS Otoho D’Oyo (Congo) – StarTimes stadium, Lugogo, 4pm

[First Leg Result: AS Otoho 3-0 KCCA]

Allan Okello Okello in action against Otoho

KCCA coach Mike Mutebi admits it’s tough but not impossible to overturn a 3-0 deficit suffered at the hands of Congo’s Association Sportive Otoho D’Oyo.

The Ugandan flag bearers in the competition are eyeing a third successive appearance in the continental competition group stages and their manager says it will be a failed campaign if they failed.

“We are going to do it the hard way,” he said during the presser ahead of the Sunday fixture.

Mike Mutebi talks to his players

“My players have a lot of belief that they can do it. When the players believe in themselves, it’s a good sign and they have gathered enough experience to know how to negotiate such a tie,” he added.

Julius Poloto also echoed same sentiments as his manager insisting they have corrected the mistakes they made in the first leg.

“Ever since we returned, we have been working on the weaknesses and the way those guys managed to score three goals and revising where we went wrong,” he said.

“We hope we shall get a better result on Sunday because even we players know what we want.

Team News

Ibrahim Saddam Juma is a long term injury and still out but the good news is the return of young centre back cum Peter ‘Machete’ Magambo is fit again.

Peter Magambo is back and could start at right back

Left back Mustafa Kizza will have to pass a late fitness test according to the coach after he suffered a knock in the week but he is likely to be available for selection.

Players to watch

If the Kasasiro stand any chances of overturning the game, then Muzamiru Mutyaba is the man to orchestrate this. Since returning from injury, Mutyaba has been in good form linking the attack to defence and has also scored a couple of goals.

Muzamiru Mutyaba

The visitors will look to DR Congo U-20 international Merveille Kikasa Wamba. The forward scored what could be the match winner of the tie on aggregate and although they are likely to have a measured approach; Wamba will be a threat going forward.

Just a reminder, any goal for the visitors will make the task even harder for the hosts and so Wamba remains a big threat.

Key stats

KCCA have lost just once in 12 continental home games since Mike Mutebi took charge.

However, they have only scored three times only twice in the process (3-1 vs FUS Rabat) and (3-0 Vs Mtibwa Sugar).

In 2018, AS Otoho D’Oyo won 2-0 at home in the Caf Confederation Cup but lost 9-0 to MC Alger in the return leg.

AS Otoho D’Oyo kept a clean sheet in their last away trip on the continent. They drew goalless away to Platinum of Zimbabwe.

Probable Line up:

KCCA FC starting line-up that played against Otoho

Charles Lukwago (GK), Peter Magambo, Timothy Awany ©, Hassan Musana, Mustafa Kizza, Gift Ali, Muzamiru Mutyaba, Julius Poloto, Allan Okello, Allan Kyambadde and Patrick Kaddu