Mugume, Ogik near switch to Wakiso Giants

Norman Ojik is set to join Wakiso Giants (Photo: John Batanudde)

In a bid to strengthen their attacking department, Wakiso Giants are set to bring in two high profile forwards.

The players set to join the FUFA Big League are Yasin Mugume and Norman Ogik, who have been team teammates at Police FC in the past.

Despite being on top of the Elgon Group of the second division midway the season, Wakiso Giants have only managed 13 goals in 10 outings and it’s clear head coach Ibrahim Kirya is not impressed with the output of Geoffrey Luutu and Eddie Mubiru.

Ismael Kiyonga, the head of Corporate Affairs at the club, can neither confirm or deny the signing of the duo.

“The coach would like to add a few attacking options including those two (Mugume and Ogik) but there’s nothing conclusive as of now,” says Kiyonga.

Mugume has been training with Vipers in the recent past since leaving Rwanda and was reported to be joining the Venons but the move fell through while Ogik has found playing time hard to come at Police.

Meanwhile, Karim Ndugwa has also returned to the club after playing out his loan spell at Mbarara City.