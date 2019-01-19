Large field of participants braced for Cross Country Golf Championship at UGC

A golfer chips to the greens during a previous tournament. PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE

Event: 2019 Cross Country Golf Championship

2019 Cross Country Golf Championship Date: Saturday, 19 January 2019

Saturday, 19 January 2019 Venue: Uganda Golf Club, Kampala

Uganda Golf Club, Kampala Mode of play: Stable ford

The first competitive event of the year at the Uganda Golf Club takes center stage on Saturday, 19 January 2019.

This will be the 2019 Cross Country Golf Championship to be hosted by the Ladies wing at the Uganda Golf Club.

At least 200 golfers are expected to tee off in the day long championship that was launched a week ago at the club.

The organizing team

L-R Ernest Wesonga, Moses Turyatemba, Anne Abeja , Amanda Mawungu and Linda Mbabazi. PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE

Anne Abeja, Lady captain at the Uganda Golf Club anticipates a great championship whose mode of play is stable ford.

We expect a great competitive field of golfers. There shall be prizes given out at the 19th hole ranging from durables to trophies as well as a trip to the Trackers Safari Lodge. Anne Abeja, Lady Captain, Uganda Golf Club

Anne Abeja addressing the media at Uganda Golf Club. PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE

Trackers Safari Lodge Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Moses Turyatemba hopes for the best competition among the golfers, aligning the golfing sport to local tourism.

Golf and tourism are inseparable. As Trackers Safari Lodge, we are proud to be part of the Cross Country Golf Championship because of the worthy value attached to the sport. We shall continue to support this event. Moses Turyatemba, CEO Trackers Safari Lodge

L-R: Moses Turyatemba, Anne Abeja and Amanda Mawungu. PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE

There will be different trophies and accompanying prizes to the exceling golfers per catergory.

The catergories are the various playing groups catergorized according to handicap – A,B and C under the men, A and B for the ladies as well as the overall winners.

This championship is organized by the ladies section of the Uganda Golf Club.