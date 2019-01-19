Admin, Proline on the road in Uganda Cup Round of 32

Proline visits Mbarara for a date against Nyamityobora FC at Kakyeka Stadium

Uganda Cup 2018/19 | Round of 32

Saturday, 19 January 2019 (*Both matches kick off at 4 PM)

Nyamityobora Vs Proline – Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara

Nebbi Central Vs Admin – Nebbi Playground

The 2018-19 Uganda Cup round of 32 round continues on Saturday, 19th January 2019 with two matches.

Uganda Premier League outfit Nyamityobora hosts FUFA Big League entity Proline at Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara in a duel anticipated to be a cracker of sorts.

Asaph Mwebaze’s Nyamityobora has struggled in the top flight league since they were promoted from the second division.

Ironically, Proline, a club coached by Shafik Bisaso has had stellar performances in the Big League, topping the rest of the clubs in the Rwenzori Group thus far.

Immensely gifted Hakim Kiwanuka, sharp shooter Ivan Bogere, Bright Anukani, Isma Kabugu, rock solid defender Musitafa Mujjuzi and goalkeeper Keni Saidi are some of the key pillars for Proline on the trip away.

Nyamityobora continues with the rebuilding process as Mwebaze assembles a formidable side.

Alex Komakech and company will play host to Proline. PHOTO: JOHN BATANUDDE

Skipper Alex Komakech, fast forward Charles Ssebutinde, gifted left footer Joseph Akwandahano, Charles Musiige and new signing Peter Mutebi are some of the important players for Nyamitybora in this game whose winner will qualify for the round of 16 stage.

In the other match, another FUFA Big League side Nebbi Central is at home against a third division club, Admin from the Eastern region in Tororo district.

Red hot forward Fredson Gwoto, a tried and tested player during the University Football League is Admin’s talisman away on an unfamiliar ground in Nebbi, West Nile region.

Admin Football Club marketer Jane Alice Nyachwo believes they have bigger chances of progress to the next round. PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE

After Saturday’s two games, the Uganda Cup will take a two-day recess and return on Tuesday, 22nd January 2019 with three matches.

The winner of the Stanbic Uganda Cup qualifies to represent the country at the CAF Confederation Cup.

KCCA FC is the cup holder.

Next Games:

Tuesday, 22nd January 2019:

Kireka United Vs Wakiso Giants – Mandela National Stadium ( 4 PM)

Kiboga Young Vs St Mary’s – Bamusuuta Ground, Kiboga (4 PM)

Tooro United Vs KCCA – Buhinga Stadium, Fort Portal (4 PM)

Other Round of 32 games: