FUFA releases updated list of player intermediaries in Uganda

Ronald ‘Santos’ Niwagira (left) receives fro,m Ali Mwebe

Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has released the official list of player intermediaries (agents) with valid licences.

Currently, there are only eight duly registered player intermediaries, majority of whom their working licences expire in 2019.

These include; Tushar Ruparelia, Daniel Ntale Kisseka, Fred Ronald Niwagira Mwine, Abraham Luzzi, Lawrence Muwonge Matovu, Joshua Carter Anywarach, Alex Robert Ndiwalana and Robert Ssebitosi.

Veteran educationalist Lawrence Matovu Muwonge displays his license. PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE

Two intermediaries Mike Sulaiman Mutyaba and Musa ‘Atagenda’ Ssebulime requested for the cancellation of their working licences

Mutyaba announced a comeback from retirement to active football and he is currently a registered player at 12 time Uganda Premier League champions, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club.

Other intermediaries as Brian Masembe, Livingstone Kyobe,

Gibby Kalule, Geofrey Solo Kayemba, Chadi Ezzeddine, Isaac Mwesigwa. Nasser Mulindwa, Tony Awori, Hon. Alintuma Nsambu and David Tigawalana are yet to renew their licences.

Abraham ‘Mr Economy’ Luzzi is one of the eight registered players’ intermediaries in Uganda

Qualifications to become a player intermediary:

First, you need to be equipped with the basic football knowledge.

There is a bare minimum payment of $ 100 for registration before a licence is processed at a cost of $ 1000.

All the costs are non-refundable and payable on the official federation accounts.

I am glad to work as a FIFA approved player’s intermediary. It is a win-win situation for the clubs, players and us the intermediaries. Every party benefits as we try to promote the game of football Ronald Niwagira ‘Ronnie Santos’ Mwine, FIFA Players’ intermediary

Role of a player intermediary:

A football player intermediary is one responsible for providing the necessary linkage for the player (client) in as far as securing employment is concerned.

In the modern setting, he is one tasked to manage the player in all aspects of life to ensure that he is well kept in line of duty.

He or she could in this case take the role of a counselor, finance manager, parent or otherwise.

There is that capacity to hire legal, accounting services for the client for effective representation.

Updated list of players’ intermediaries in Uganda:

Tushar Ruparelia (UGA-1704011) – Expiry (30th April 2019)

Daniel Ntale Kisseka (UGA-1707012) – Expiry (28th July 2019)

Fred Ronald Niwagira Mwine (UGA-1707012) – Expiry (17th August 2019)

Abraham Luzzi (UGA-1709014) – Expiry (13th September 2019)

Lawrence Muwonge Matovu (UGA-1709015) – Expiry (18th September 2019)

Joshua Carter Anywarach (UGA-1709016) – Expiry (10th November 2020)

Alex Robert Ndiwalana (UGA-1709017) Expiry (3rd November 2020)

Robert Ssebitosi (UGA-1709018) – Expiry (11th October 2019)