Hakim Ssenkumba: Former KCCA midfielder set to join Wakiso Giants

Hakim Ssenkumba

Former KCCA Football Club midfielder Hakim Ssenkumba is on the verge of joining FUFA Big League side Wakiso Giants.

Ssenkumba who has in the recent past been turning out for Zambian side

NAPSA Stars is only waiting for the ITC to seal the move.

The combative midfielder has been training with Wakiso Giants for the past one week.

“Ssenkumba has been training with the club since we resumed training this week. All is done and he is only waiting for his ITC to play for the club,” says Isamel Kiyonga, the head of Corporate Affairs at Wakiso Giants.

With deals to sign Norman Ogik and Yasim Mugume all but done, Ssenkumba becomes the third player to join the club in the mid-season window.

Before moving to Napsa Stars last January, he had previously turned out for Police, KCCA, SC Villa and Bunamwaya (now Vipers) in the Uganda Premier League.