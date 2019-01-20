Heathens pile more misery on Warriors to stay top

Warriors 09-20 Heathens

Heathens Mongers 58-10 Walukuba Barbarians

Walukuba Barbarians Rams 00-66 Black Pirates

Black Pirates Rhinos 03-18 Kobs

Kobs Jinja Hippos 19-16 Buffaloes

Heathens’ Charles Uhuru evades a tackle (Photo: John Batanudde)

Cox Muhigwa’s second half try propelled Heathens to a hard fought 20-09 win over Warriors on Saturday at Legends.

The sides exchanged penalties in the opening fifteen minutes of the game with Chris Lubanga scoring for Heathens and Nelson Mandela kicking through for Warriors.

Warriors who looked better than they had been during their last two outings, especially in the first half as they put too many questions to Heathens defense.

Mandela put Warriors ahead with another penalty but Lubanga drew the game level as halftime approached.

Warriors hooker Cyrus Wathum (Photo: John Batanudde)

After recess, indiscipline, which has been a serious issue for Warriors recently started to crop in, and Phillip Muhoozi was sent to the sin bin.

But even with a man down, Warriors still had momentum and had an opportunity to go ahead only for Simon Nyeko to miss a penalty.

Heathens went into attack putting immense pressure on Warriors line and were rewarded with a penalty try to go ahead 13-06.

Warriors captain Akera Komakech pulls back Heathens’ Santos Sentaza (Photo: John Batanudde)

Mandela cut the deficit to four points but a late try from Cox Muhigwa converted by Lubanga sealed the win for Heathens who completed the first half of the season unbeaten.

In other games, Heathens’ title rivals Kobs beat Rhinos 18-03 thanks to tries from Justin Kimono, James Ijongat and Allan Musoke coupled with Adrian Kasito’s penalty.

Kobs’ Allan Musoke races to the try line as Adrian Kasito closely follows (Photo: John Batanudde)

Pirates left Rams for dead at the Graveyard in Makerere. Tries from Isaac Massa (2), Conrad Wanyama (2), Timothy Odongo, Haruna Muhammad, Eric Mula, Musa Muwonge and Raymond Emanzi coupled with a penalty try and seven conversions from skipper Ivan Magomu propelled the Sea Robbers to a 66-00.

At Dam Waters in Jinja, Hippos won their second successive game, beating Buffaloes 19-16.

In Entebbe, Mongers bounced back from last weekends defeat to Hippos with a 58-10 win over Walukuba Barbarians.