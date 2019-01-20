KCCA falls short of CAF Confederation Cup groups despite win over AS Otoho D’Oyo

KCCA XI vs AS Otoho

CAF Confederation Cup | 2nd Leg, Play off

KCCA (Uganda) 2-0 AS Otoho D’ Oyo (Congo)

*AS Otoho D’Oyo qualifies to the CAF Confederation Cup group stages after 3-2 win on aggregate.

Uganda’s Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club will wait for atleast another year to play on the continent.

This follows a heart breaking ejection from the CAF Confederation Cup. Despite winning the return leg 2-0 against Congo’s AS Otoho D’Oyo on a rain soaked StarTimes Stadium astro turf, KCCA bowed out 3-2 on aggregate.

Patrick Henry Kaddu headed home the opener 15 minutes from full time and Allan Okello scored a late penalty, it was too little too late for the Ugandan ambassadors.

The harsh rains right from the warm up session through to the end of the well-attended game barred the fluid movement of the ball because of the flooded surface.

In the match proper, KCCA who had lost the first leg 3-0 at the Stade Omni Sport Marien Ngoubi D’Owando last Sunday, had a slow start into the game.

Defender Hassan Musana was booked inside the opening two minutes as he fouled for a free-kick on the edge of the 18 yards goal area.

Twice, the KCCA backline was exposed and forwards Merveille Kikasa Wamba and Mereves Cabwey Kivutuka failed to beat goalkeeper Charles Lukwago.

Towering KCCA defender Peter Magambo was also booked for a foul on Kivutuka on 20 minutes.

The Ugandans had a penalty appeal turned down by referee Pacifique Ndabihawenimana when Allan Kyambadde was illegally brought down into the area by Hermann Lakolo Prestone.

The intensified rains barred the easy movement of the ball for long spells of the opening 45 minutes.

Upon restart in the second stanza, the ground had drained a little bit and rains decreased.

KCCA introduced Mawadda Mawejje for Julius Poloto 10 minutes into the half to add pace on the right flank.

Mike Mutyaba replaced Herbert Achai with 25 minutes left on the clock.

Patrick Kaddu cleared Fred Ngoma’s header off the line in the 70th minute.

Moments later, striker Kaddu poked home past goalkeeper Wolfrigon Mongondza Ngobo with a quarter an hour to play.

The goal was a motivation of sorts as they intensified their raids to the opposition goal.

AS Otoho’s Fred Duval Ngoma limped out for Matheus Botamba with ten minutes to play.

Goalkeeper Ngobo got cautioned for time wasting.

KCCA earned a penalty on the stroke of full time when Allan Kyambadde was felled to the ground by Lakolo.

Allan Okello confidently stood up and converted the resultant penalty sending goalie Ngobo the wrong way.

The Congolese side made one more change when Cabwey Mereves Kivutuka was rested for Moussa Yedan in the first added minute of injury time.

Some of the AS Otoho fans dancing in the KCCA VIP wing. PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE

KCCA bowed out 3-2 on aggregate having lost the first leg 3-0.

In Congo, Yedan Moussa scored a brace and Kikasa Wamba scored the other.

The Congolese side thus books their berth in the lucrative stage of CAF Confederation cup group stages.

Team Line ups:

KCCA XI: Charles Lukwago (G.K), Peter Magambo, Hassan Musana, Timothy Denis Awany (Captain), Muzamiru Mutyaba, Abubakari Gift Ali, Julius Poloto (55’ Muwadda Mawejje), Herbert Achai (65’ Mike Mutyaba), Allan Okello, Patrick Henry Kaddu, Allan Kyambadde

Subs:Jamil Malyamungu (G.K), Eric Ssenjobe, Hassan Musana, Isaac Kirabira, Steven Sserwadda, Fillbert Obenchan, Mustafa Kizza

AS Otoho XI vs KCCA in Kampala. PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE

AS Otoho D’ Oyo XI:Wolfrigon Mongondza Ngobo (G.K), Boris Tilton Moubhio-Ngounga, Davy Dimitri Magnokele Bissiki (Captain), Richy Bourgena Ondongo, Laudry Francis Fils Nsenda Bakima, Fred Duval Ngoma (79’ Matheus Botamba), Alou Bagayoko, Prestone Hermann Lakolo, Mandala Konte, Cabwey Mereves Kivutuka (91’ Moussa Yedan), Arci Saint Thibault Biassadila Mouanga

Subs Not Used:Chansel Massa Mohikola (G.K), Garcia Nkouka, Faria Jobel Ondongo, Cisse Mahamane Moussa Cisse, Merveille Kikasa Wamba

Match referees with the captains for either clubs. PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE

Match Officials:

Center Referee: Pacifique Ndabihawenimana (Burundi)

Pacifique Ndabihawenimana (Burundi) Assistant Referee 1 : Herve Kakunze (Burundi)

: Herve Kakunze (Burundi) Assistant Referee 2 : Pascal Ndimunzigo (Burundi)

: Pascal Ndimunzigo (Burundi) Fourth Official : Georges Gatogato (Burundi)

: Georges Gatogato (Burundi) Commissioner: Shilunga Eratsus (Namibia)

Reactions:

The performance was above average. We played with determination and clarity. The rainny weather during the match is not an excuse at all. We have however failed to achieve our target of reaching the group stages. KCCA FC Head Coach Mike Mutebi