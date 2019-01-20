National Rugby Premiership: Mongers whip Walukuba Barbarians in Entebbe

National Rugby Premiership | Saturday Results
- Mongers 58-10 Walukuba Barbarians
- Rams 00-66 Black Pirates
- Warriors 09-20 Heathens
- Rhinos 03-18 Kobs
- Jinja Hippos 19-16 Buffaloes
Mongers registered a morale boosting 58-10 victory over the Walukuba Barbarians in the National Rugby Premiership at the lake side ‘House of Pain’ in Entebbe on Saturday.
Mongers, coming from a heart breaking loss at Dam Waters to Jinja Hippos, were unstoppable with nine tries, five conversions and a penalty.
Andrew Olweny led the way with the evening’s opening try, converted by Adrian Wasswa inside the opening five minutes of the game.
Gift Oketa touched down over the white chalk in the 10th minute, and Wasswa was successful with the conversion.
Seven minutes later, Wasswa extended the lead with a penalty goal.
Midway the first half, the home side stamped grip onto the game with another Olweny try that was not converted.
With 10 minutes left to the climax of the opening stanza, Walukuba Barbarians were consoled by Denis Wakate’s penalty goal.
Trevor Tusiime had the final try for Mongers in the first half as they comfortably led 27-03.
When the second half returned, Mongers registered three quick tries by the bow-legged Joseph Tamale and Wasswa, all not converted.
On the hour mark, Oketa stretched the lead with yet another try, converted by Brian Kamanyire.
The visitors earned their first try of the game through Bob Kawanda, converted by Wakate after 65 minutes.
It was the Mongers who had the final and last laugh with two tries well converted in the final 10 minutes of the game.
Second half substitute Simon Wakabi had a try on the 70th minute mark, converted by Kamanyire.
The final try arrived three minutes from full time by Hannington Mukalazi, whose conversion was also drilled home by Kamanyire.
Newly appointed head coach John Wandicho finally took charge of his first game at the Plascon Mongers since replacing Ben Kigongo Ssebalamu.
Having skipped the away trip to the Dam Waters against the Jinja Hippos, Wandicho manned the technical bench and later introduced himself onto the playing field, 15 minutes from full time.
After losing in Jinja, we got back to the drawing board. We discussed what went wrong and rectified the mistakes in the training sessions as we prepared for the Walukuba game. I am happy for the players’ response. Going forward, there are a lot of issues that we have to put right as we look forward a decent second part of the season.John Wandicho, Plascon Mongers Rugby Club head coach
Referee Region Lunyolo’s full time whistle was greeted by celebrations from the partisan Mongers’ crowd, technical bench and players alike.
This was the first time that Mongers used their all new look kit (red shirts and black shorts), days after renewing their sponsorship with Paint gurus, Plascon.
The Entebbe based side will host Rams next Saturday, 26th January 2019.
In the other games played on Saturday, reigning league champions Black Pirates humiliated Mulago Rams 66-00.
Jinja Hippos piped visiting Toyota Buffaloes 19-16 at the Dam Waters playground in Jinja.
Current table leaders, Heathens condemned Warriors 20-9 in a well contested duel as Kobs beat Rhinos in a rain soaked encounter of the double header at Legends Rugby Grounds, Naguru in Kampala.
Team Line Ups:
Plascon Mongers: Erukana Wako, Jerom Buyonga, Elijah Kitoke, Joachim Chisano, Emma Elepu, Patrick Abba, Jowel Opio, Andrew Olweny, Andrew Kene, Paul Angona, Brian Kamanyire, Joseph Bulago, Trevor Tusiime, Adrian Wasswa, Gift Oketa, Hannington Mukalazi, Joseph Tamale, Ronald Adigas, John Wandicho, Brian Bamwite, Lauren Kalule, Simon Wakabi
Walukuba Barbarians: Isa Latigo, Joshua Nuwangire, Brian Fadribo, George Buki, Jimmy Olanya, Isma Lukanga, Joseph Osunic, Daniel Nshimiyi, Alex Atulinda, Paul Kalungi, Bob Kawanda, Denis Ikendi, Denis Wakate, Paul Bwire, Ronald Mukono, Yusuf Waiswa, Marvin Malinga, Bernard Onyango, Jim Muguwe, Aristote Bebiyaka, Emma Mivula, Gordon Abwang
Current Table standings:
- Heathens – 41 Points
- Kobs – 40 Points
- Black Pirates – 33 Points
- Warriors – 27 Points
- Buffaloes – 18 Points
- Mongers – 16 Points
- Rhinos – 14 Points
- Hippos – 14 Points
- Rams – 5 Points
- Walukuba Barbarians – 5 Points