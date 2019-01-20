Musoke’s late try secures Kobs bonus point in win over Rhinos

Rhinos 3-18 Kobs

Warriors 09-20 Heathens

Hippos 19-16 Buffaloes

Mongers 51-10 Barbarians

Rams 00-66 Pirates

Allan Musoke congratulated by teammates Adrian Kasito and Ivan Kirabo (Photo: John Batanudde)

Kampala Old Boys (Kobs) braved the Saturday downpour and water-logged pitch to earn maximum points off Rhinos at Legends.

With league leaders Heathens beating Warriors earlier at the same ground, Kobs had all to play for in the game Rhinos gave a good account of themselves.

It was Rhinos that put the first point on the board with Sula Ngobi slotting in a penalty early in the game.

Kobs then responded with Joseph Aredo running through the middle before offloading to Collin Kimbowa. However, the prop knocked on near the try line.

Joseph Aredo tackles (Photo: John Batanudde)

The Kobs forwards were then engaged, putting in a few phases before going out left through Adrian Kasito who carried for a few meters and threaded a pass to Aredo. The full back ran through but was brought down near the try line and passed to Justin Kimono to score at the corner. Kasito’s conversion was short.

Fred Mudoola’s men kept Rhinos on the back foot and eventually earned a penalty that Kasito kicked through for an 08-03 lead at halftime.

After the break, Kobs had the same momentum as they kept going at Rhinos defense line.

The pressure finally paid off with James Ijongat breaking Rhinos line with a dummy run for a try and Kasito’s conversion was again short.

Ngobi had a chance to cut the deficit but his penalty was short.

Veteran made a late cameo and scored the bonus point try as Kobs kept the pressure to leaders.

Allan Musoke touches down against Rhinos (Photo: John Batanudde)

In other games played, Heathens edged Warriors 20-09 thanks to Cox Muhigwa’s try coupled with a penalty try and a pair of penalties from Chris Lubanga. Warriors points came off Nelson Madela’s boot.

Pirates left Rams for dead at the Graveyard in Makerere. Tries from Isaac Massa (2), Conrad Wanyama(2), Timothy Odongo, Haruna Muhammed, Eric Mula, Musa Muwonge and Raymond Emanzi coupled with a penalty try and seven conversions from skipper Ivan Magomu propelled the Sea Robbers to a 66-00.

At Dam Waters in Jinja, Hippos won their second successive game, beating Buffaloes 19-16.

In Entebbe, Mongers bounced back from last weekends defeat to Hippos with a 58-10 win over Walukuba Barbarians.