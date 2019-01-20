Tuta Mionki

Tuta Mionki made history after being announced the Kenya Motorsport Personality of the Year 2018 at the annual awards ceremony held at Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi.

The celebrated rally co-driver is the first female to ever win the coveted post in Kenya.

Mionki edged reigning KNRC champion Carl Tundo and his co-driver Tim Jessop to the prestigious award of the night.

Co-driver to Eric Bengi, Mionki scooped the 2018 championship in both Division One and Group N category.

She was the leading as well as the only consistent female personality in rally last season.

Her administrative roles in the Kenya Motorsports further made her standout from other nominees.

2018 Motorsport winners were also awarded on the night including reigning NRC champions; Carl Tundo and Tim Jessop.

Eric Bengi took home the Division One and Group N awards while Sarit Shah and Wayne Fernandes secured the Two wheel drive award.

