KCCA XI vs AS Otoho. PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE

Patrick Kaddu and Allan Okello scored in the second half to secure victory for KCCA but not good enough to advance to the group stages of the Caf Confederation against AS Otoho D’Oyo.

The Ugandan flag bearers bowed out 3-2 on aggregate but how did they rate on the day.

Charles Lukwago 5.0: Underworked more so in the second half but did well in the first half when the opponents threatened.

Peter Magambo 5.0: Targeted Kaddu and Kyambadde with lofted long balls from inside his own third and occasionally gave good service when he did venture forward. Fortunate to survive second yellow card though.

Hassan Musana 5.0: Had a wobble against the big AS Otoho D’Oyo forwards early on but seemed to use it to his advantage and looked secure alongside Awany again.

Timothy Awany 7.5: Showed again why he has been KCCA’s best player for successive seasons with an accomplished performance. Used the ball well, too.

Julius Poloto 5.0: His impact was more sporadic than regular and rarely had a cross into the area. Later withdrawn for Muwadda Mawejje.

Herbert Achai 5.0: Started ahead of Kizza who got injured in the warm up. Started slow but recovered and provided natural width. Vigilant and defended well for the majority though bullied by the physical opponents.

Gift Ali 7.0: Gigi was a defensive authority in a defensive midfield role but his attacking contributions were huge as well as he created the goal for Kaddu and often passed forward. He fought for every ball in the middle.

Muzamiru Mutyaba 6.0: Linked together the midfield and attack with prudent passing. Mindful of visitors’ threats on the counter and balanced his play well.

Allan Okello 6.0: A silent first half perhaps due to harsh weather but much improved after the break. He calmly slotted home from the spot at the death and showed great attitude throughout the game.

Allan Kyambadde 5.0: Looked frustrated right from the start.His movement and intuition off the ball flummoxed AS Otoho D’Oyo defence. Wasted a good chance at 0-0 and faded after the pause.

Patrick Kaddu 7.0: Clinically headed home in the second half to give hope to the team and his overall contribution was okay save for the silent first half.

Substitutes

Muwadda Mawejje 4.0: His pace offered a torrid time to AS Otoho D’Oyo skipper Bissiki but his deliveries were often disappointing.

Mike Mutyaba 4.0: Involved in the lead up to the penalty.