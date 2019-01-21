BUL FC confirms Katende, Kulaba signings

Jimmy Kulaba (with arm band) celebrates after scoring against SC Villa back in the days. He is now at BUL FC

In a bid to strengthen the team ahead of the second round for the Uganda Premier League, Jinja based outfit BUL Football Club has beefed up their squad with two experienced players.

Former Police,URA and Tusker rock solid defender Jimmy Kulaba and exciting left footer Ezekiel Katende are the latest January captures for Peter Onen’s managed side.

Whereas Kulaba joins the BUL on a two year deal from Kenya’s Tusker FC, Katende has been got on a six month loan spell from the Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF).

The two players are expected to join the rest in Monday’s training ahead of the second round that kicks off on January 30th 2019 when BUL hosts Maroons at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru.

Kulaba boosts the central defence that also skipper Abdul Mayanja and ‘rasta-man’ William ‘Willis’ Otongo.

Katende’s trickery and pace on the left flank will definitely add fire power on the left wing attack of the club that has forwards as Hamis Tibita, Deogracious Ojok, Douglas Owori and the experienced Villa Oromochan.

Ezekiel Katende (left) battles for the ball with Fred Okot, formerly at URA FC

BUL climaxed the first phase of the 2018/19 season in 5th place with 23 points from 15 matches.

They are also assured of some money having progressed to the round of 16 in the Stanbic Uganda Cup after a nail biting 5-4 post match penalty victory over Mbarara City at the stage of 32 following a one all draw in normal time.