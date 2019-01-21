Caf Confederation Cup: North Africa dominate, Gor Mahia carries East Africa flag

Erisa Ssekisambu

Gor Mahia and Al Hilal are the only two teams from the CECAFA Region that have qualified for the group stages of the Caf Confederation Cup.

The KPL giants, home to Ugandans Shafik Batambuze and Erisa Ssekisambu held New Stars of Cameroun in Doula to reach the last 16 2-1 on aggregate while Jamal Salim’s Al Hilal lost 1-0 to Mukura Victory of Burundi but won 3-1 on aggregate.

North Africa, as usual have the biggest representation of any region with seven teams with three from Morocco, two from Tunisia and one side from Egypt in giants Zamalek.

Zambia’s Zesco United and Nkana hold the flag for the South part of the continent along with Petro Luanda from Angola.

West Africa has three flag bearers in Enugu Rangers (Nigeria), Asante Kotoko (Ghana) and Salitas of Burkina Faso.

The draw for the group stages will be held in Cairo, Egypt on Monday.

North Africa

CS Sfaxien, Etoile Du Sahel (Tunisia), NA Hussein Dey (Algeria) Hussein Agadir, Raja Casablanca, RS Berkene (Morocco) and Zamalek (Egypt)

East Africa

Gor Mahia (Kenya) and Al Hilal (Sudan)

South Central Africa

Petro de Luanda (Angola), Zesco United and Nkana (Zambia)

West Africa

Asante Kotoko (Ghana), Salitas (Burkina Faso) and Enugu Rangers (Nigeria)

Central Africa

AS Otoho D’Oyo (Congo Brazzaville)