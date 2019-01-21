Thrilling action in the super Lacrosse league as U-19 kick start 2020 preparations

Thrilling action in the Super Lacrosse League at Kyambogo

Super Lacrosse League:

Junior Boys:

Silver backs 9-2 Panthers

Prisons Nile Crocs 2-5 Silver backs

Panthers 3-4 Prisons Nile Crocs

Women:

Maroons 8-9 MUBS

Exhibition Game:

Uganda Cranes select 8-9 U19 Boys Select Team

The national lacrosse league resumed over the weekend at the Kampala Futsal Arena in Kyambogo (opposite Kabaka’s farm).

In the Juniors’ boys catergory, Silver backs registered the most overwhelming victory, triumphing 9-2 over the Panthers.

Prisons Nile Crocs fell to red hot Silver back 2-5 before recovering to stop Panthers 4-3.

MUBS out-muscled Maroons 9-8 in the only ladies game.

Lacrosse action

In the thrilling exhibition game meant to prepare the national U-19 team ahead of the 2020 world championships, the juniors beat the national lacrosse Cranes side 9-8.

George Ogik drew the first blood before Liberty Twesiime equalized.

The second quarter of the game ended 6-3 in favour of the U-19 boys team.

John Paul Okura John scored 4 times, Twesiime, Kenneth Ssazi Kenneth netted twice each at full-time just to force an overtime game decider where game day overall MVP Edward Komakech scored the golden goal for the junior’s to claim their biggest win so far.

The basis of the exhibition game was to provide a plat form of competition for the U-19 team that is preparing for the 2020 World Lacrosse Championship in Ireland Liberty Twesiime

Lacrosse players pose for a group photo after the game.

Goal scorers:

U-19 Team:

Edward Komakech – 5

Reagan Ochan – 2

John Brian Mukaga – 1

George Ogik – 1

Senior Men:

John Paul Okura – 4

Liberty Twesiime – 2

Kenneth Saazi Kenneth – 2