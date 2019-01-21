Mutebi: Harsh weather not an excuse during KCCA’s return leg against AS Otoho at Lugogo

Action on the flooded terrain of the Lugogo turf. PHOTO: JOHN BATANUDDE

CAF Confederation Cup | 2nd Leg, Play off



KCCA (Uganda) 2-0 AS Otoho D’ Oyo (Congo)



*AS Otoho D’Oyo qualifies to the CAF Confederation Cup group stages after 3-2 win on aggregate.



Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club manager Mike Hillary Mutebi confessed that the harsh rainy weather will not be taken as an excuse for his charges’ failure to progress to the group stages of the CAF Confederation cup.



Heavy rains in Kampala and the surrounding areas that started hours to the return leg between KCCA and Congo’s AS Otoho D’Oyo continued way through to the warm up session and during the match.



The rainny weather during the match is not an excuse at all. The performance was above average. We played with determination and clarity. We have however failed to achieve our target of reaching the group stages Mike Hillary Mutebi, KCCA FC Manager

KCCA FC defender Peter Magambo tackles Otoho’s dangerman Merveille Kikasa Wamba. PHOTO: JOHN BATANUDDE



KCCA won the game 2-0 courtesy of Henry Patrick Kaddu’s opener and Allan Okello’s late penalty.



The result though, decent on the chilly evening, was not good enough to see the 12 time Uganda Premier League through to the group stages of the tournament where each of the 16 clubs is assured of at least Shs 1.2 Billion.



AS Otoho’s Mandala Konte (left) vies for a ball in the pool of water with KCCA’sAllan Kyambadde. PHOTO: JOHN BATANUDDE

The rains were so heavy that the astro turf at Lugogo was left flooded for long spells of the opening 45 minutes before they decreased in the closing stanza.

Despite the harsh weather, fans thronged Lugogo terraces and many carried umbrellas during the game.

The Congolese side booked their berth in the lucrative stage of CAF Confederation cup group stages.

Julius Poloto (left) against AS Otoho’s Alou Bagayoko on a rain soaked turf. PHOTO: JOHN BATANUDDE

KCCA XI vs AS Otoho. PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE

Team Line ups:

KCCA XI: Charles Lukwago (G.K), Peter Magambo, Hassan Musana, Timothy Denis Awany (Captain), Muzamiru Mutyaba, Abubakari Gift Ali, Julius Poloto (55’ Muwadda Mawejje), Herbert Achai (65’ Mike Mutyaba), Allan Okello, Patrick Henry Kaddu, Allan Kyambadde

Subs Not Used: Jamil Malyamungu (G.K), Eric Ssenjobe, Isaac Kirabira, Steven Sserwadda, Fillbert Obenchan, Mustafa Kizza

AS Otoho D’Oyo XI vs KCCA. PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE

AS Otoho D’ Oyo XI:Wolfrigon Mongondza Ngobo (G.K), Boris Tilton Moubhio-Ngounga, Davy Dimitri Magnokele Bissiki (Captain), Richy Bourgena Ondongo, Laudry Francis Fils Nsenda Bakima, Fred Duval Ngoma (79’ Matheus Botamba), Alou Bagayoko, Prestone Hermann Lakolo, Mandala Konte, Cabwey Mereves Kivutuka (91’ Moussa Yedan), Arci Saint Thibault Biassadila Mouanga

Subs Not Used:Chansel Massa Mohikola (G.K), Garcia Nkouka, Faria Jobel Ondongo, Cisse Mahamane Moussa Cisse, Merveille Kikasa Wamba