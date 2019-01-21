Jesse Were: Zesco United delights in breaking jinx

Jesse Were scored the second goal as Zesco United of Zambia won 2-1 away to Kaizer Chiefs to complete a double over the South African side and confirm a place in the group stages of the Caf Confederation Cup.

The Kenyan international was part of the Zesco United that was eliminated by Mamelodi Sundowns in the 2016 Total CAF Champions League semifinals and also part of the team that was ejected by SuperSport United from 2017 Total CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinals.

“We did our best, we followed the coaches’ instructions and we applied them on the pitch and it worked for us,” Were said as quoted by Cafonline.

We are happy that we managed to break that jinx and we are excited about that but our focus now is on the group stage and the matches Our target is to win the group and reach the quarterfinals.

Were and company will know their group opponents later today when phase draws are made in Cairo for the competition that kicks off on February 1.