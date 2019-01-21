JKL Lady Dolphins announce signing of Moreen Atulinda

Moreen Atulinda (14) has joined JKL Lady Dolphins

JKL Lady Dolphins claimed their maiden National Basketball League title last year after sweeping aside UCU Lady Canons.

Despite winning four straight games in their first appearance at the finals, Lady Dolphins were not as dominant in the half court as in transition. Hope Akello and Muhayimina Namuwaya found the going tough in the post against Sarah Ageno and Vilma Achieng at both ends of the floor.

And in a bid to improve their presence down low, the defending champions have acquired the services of Moreen Atulinda from KIU Rangers.

JKL announced the signing of the power forward who can also play as a stretch center on Monday, January 21 through a press statement.

“We at JKL Dolphins Sports Club are excited to announce the signing of Moreen Atulinda on a 2-year deal for our JKL Lady Dolphins Basketball Club,” the press release read in part.

With the Kenyan duo of Salma Akinyi and Anisha Wasagali having left the club, Atulinda – who has been at Rangers for the last eight years – is the automatic replacement.

“I feel so good and excited about signing for JKL Dolphins Sports Club. I have been waiting for this change in my career for a long while now.

“I am very happy to play for a team with great ambition, one with great roster that I add too, good coaching staff as well as good management,” Momo, as she is commonly known, is quoted as saying.

Fredrick Owora, the Technical Manager of the club, is delighted with the signing and believes she adds value to the team whose ambitions will now extend to the region.

“Momo has been in the league for 8 years and her experience is something that adds a lot to us, we however felt she has not yet played to her full potential.

“She adds a lot of value to our team and her stats from the last two seasons speak volumes of that,” Owora is quoted.