KCCA conquerors Otoho face three trips to Morocco

Last season’s winners Raja Casablanca will battle two fellow Morocco sides RS Berkane and Hassania Agadir in Group A of the Total CAF Confederation Cup 2019.

The three will fight for top two slots in the group with KCCA’s conquerors AS Otoho D’Oyo of Congo Brazzaville following a draw held in Cairo.

Elsewhere, Gor Mahia, one of only two representatives at the stage from CECAFA region will face Egypt giants Zamalek, Angola’s Petro de Luanda and Algeria’s NA Hussein Dey.



Elsewhere, Tunisian duo Etoile du Sahel and CS Sfaxien are in Group B alongside Enugu Rangers of Nigeria and surprise packets, Salitas, from Burkina Faso.



In Group C, its same scenario with two teams from Zambia Nkana and Zesco paired while Asante Kotoko (Ghana) and Hilal (Sudan) the other teams.

The draws were conducted by former Cameroon forward Patrick Mboma assisted the draw process conducted by CAF Deputy General Secretary Anthony Baffoe.

Below are the details of the draw;

Group A – Hassania Agadir (Morocco), AS Otoho (Congo), RS Berkane (Morocco), Raja (Morocco)

Group B – Etoile du Sahel (Tunisia), Rangers (Nigeria), Salitas (Burkina Faso), CS Sfaxien (Tunisia)

Group C – Zesco (Zambia), Al Hilal (Sudan), Asante Kotoko (Ghana), Nkana (Zambia)

Group D – Gor Mahia (Kenya), NA Hussein Dey (Algeria), Petro Atletico (Angola), Zamalek (Egypt