KCCA shifts focus to Uganda Cup as they visit Tooro United

Tuesday January 22, 2019

Tooro United Vs KCCA – Buhinga stadium, Fort portal 4pm

The action from KCCA 2-1 Tooro United at Lugogo in the league

Less than two days after exiting the Caf Confederation group at an early stage, KCCA visits Tooro United seeking to continue journey in the Stanbic Uganda Cup.

The reigning Cup holders will be eager to progress past a trick Tooro United who they beat at this stage last season in a tense penalty shootout at Kavumba Recreation Ground.

Wasswa Bbosa, the hosts coach admits KCCA are tough but his boys are equally ready to take advantage of playing in front of their fans.

“We treat all games the same way but what makes this different is that it’s a knock out competition,” said Bbosa. “You win and advance and lose, you are out and we want to stay in the competition,” he added.

We respect KCCA as the holders, with quality playing staff and bench but we are at home and that gives us extra morale.

KCCA manager Mike Mutebi has maintained nearly the same squad as one against AS Otoho D’Oyo on Sunday with only two changes.

Filbert Obenchan and Mustafa Kizza are out of the game with Bernard Muwanga and Lawrence Bukenya taking their slots.